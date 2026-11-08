David Bromstad Is Unrecognizable in New Pics, But He’s Not Who Fans Are Buzzing About

If beloved HGTV star David Bromstad wanted to shock fans with his latest photo dump on social media, he definitely succeeded! On November 5, 2026, the “My Lottery Dream Home” host uploaded a series of belated Halloween photos of him and a group of friends all dressed up to celebrate the holiday in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Bromstad included pics of his extra-creepy Dracula costume, but the photo that caused the biggest stir was of a bare-bottomed cowboy…

David Bromstad’s Costume Was So Good, Fan Didn’t Even Recognize Him

Bromstad kicked off his post, captioned “Spooky Bear,” with pics of his friends — two who looked like ghost pirates and another who resembled Voldemort from the “Harry Potter” movies. He had fun sharing before-and-after pics of them after adding creepy AI backgrounds to their photos.

He didn’t appear until the fifth photo, dressed head-to-toe in black with white and gray face paint, fangs, and a fabulous black cape with a dramatic, blood-red stand collar. Fans flooded the comment section with compliments, including one who wrote, “Wow !!! You look fantastically horrid”

Another gushed, “David! You do Halloween like ya do Christmas 😍 You guys look A-MAZING!! 😍😍😍😍”

One proved just how unrecognizable the HGTV star was in his costume by revealing they had unknowingly walked right past him in Provincetown, writing, “Omg I remember seeing you walking down commercial street and said how much I loved that costume!! I wish I knew it was you!!! 😮😮😮”

Fans Are Buzzing About David Bromstad’s Photo of a Guy in His Chaps — Without Pants

Bromstad captioned his post “Spooky Bear” because that’s the name of the annual event he attended, sponsored by the Northeast Ursamen, an organization “dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive space for the ‘gay bear’ community, their admirers, their allies, and any member of any community who feels the need for an inclusive space and healthy connections.”

“Spooky Bear” is billed as a three-day event for “Bears, Cubs, Chubs, Admirers, and all members of our collective community” that includes “high-energy nightlife, festive gatherings, and casual meetups.”

That meant all kinds of costumes were on display in the streets of PTown, including one that got the most attention in Bromstad’s post — a photo of a man checking his phone as he stood in a black cowboy hat, a black leather vest, and matching chaps with no pants.

That’s right, it was a full moon and Bromstad’s followers found it hilarious. Many hoped it might be “Gary,” an inside joke among fans that goes back to a 2025 episode of “My Lottery Dream Home” when a client swore she’d heard Bromstad was dating someone named Gary (see the clip above). His reaction was priceless, as he clearly had no idea who Gary was, but said he’d love for him to call sometime!

One fan quipped in the comment section of Bromstad’s Halloween post, “GOLD! Gary is there too! Great job guys!🙌” and another wrote, “You all look amazing! Who’s the guy w the cute ass (Gary 😆)?!”

“My Lottery Dream Home” airs Friday nights on HGTV and can be streamed via HBO Max.