Joanna Gaines Gets Into the Festive Spirit & Inspires Fans With Her Incredible Decor Ideas

HGTV star Joanna Gaines is getting into the festive spirit early, and on Sunday, November 8, she shared a short video clip of herself decorating the fireplace mantel with natural greenery and offering fans tips and tricks to recreate the look.

Joanna Gaines Impresses Fans With Her Christmas Decor

Gaines finished decorating with ceramic gingerbread houses and stockings, and she lit a candle. The result was so warm and cozy, and fans loved it! “Playing off the candy theme, I wanted to bring in a few fun and festive gingerbread houses for the mantel at the Market!” she wrote.

Gaines is beloved for her Christmas decor, and she has had holiday collections at Target and Magnolia, so getting content from her during the festive season is always welcome.

Fans reacted in the comment section. “So beautiful and so much inspiration!!!!!” a comment reads. “I love that the bow is tilted and not centered! Such a fun touch!” another person shared. Other reactions include, “Amazing,” “Absolutely love that,” and “What could I do when I don’t have a mantel over my fireplace? Do you have a cute idea? Sooo cute!”

Crew Gets Into the Christmas Spirit

On Sunday, November 8, Gaines shared a video on Instagram of her youngest son, Crew, watching a classic Christmas film on a laptop. The clip also offered a glimpse of their home and how they already have a little Christmas tree up. In the caption, she shared her thoughts, writing, “He asked for it… Boy after my own heart.”

Fans thought the moment was adorable and showed Gaines some love in the comment section. “Those were absolutely the best! Rudolph, Santa Claus is coming to Town, The year without a Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman and Little drummer boy are still my all time favorites,” a comment reads.

“Mamas babe. I have one of those little sweet boys. It’s the best!” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “The classics are always the best!!” “Soak up every bit while he’s still little!!!” and “So so neat, I read your book where you said you all had never had a tv. Still going strong? Seems like such a great move.”

Joanna Gaines Shares Her Holiday Traditions & Love for Christmas

Gaines has also opened up about her family’s traditions, telling People in 2024 how things are changing now that her five children are growing up. “As they’re getting older, Christmas Day looks slower than it used to,” she said. “We stay in our pajamas all day long, and someone usually pulls out a puzzle or board game that we all gather around.”

Gains also confessed Christmas is her favorite time of year. “I love the holidays because I know I’m going to have all my kids home, so schedules go out the window,” she said. “We hang out, we relax, we’re a little more spontaneous. We make hot cocoa and drive around town to look at lights with Christmas music playing in the background.”

Gaines revealed many of their traditions “revolve around food,” and that her children have come to expect “mama’s cinnamon rolls and hash brown casserole” on Christmas morning.