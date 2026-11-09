HGTV Star Jenny Marrs Celebrates Major Family Milestone



Jenny Marrs has a special reason to celebrate, and her latest family photos are giving fans a glimpse into a beautiful wedding day.

The HGTV star recently shared that her nephew, Jake, tied the knot with his bride, Chloe, bringing the entire family together for a memorable celebration.

Marrs Shared the Fun Moment to Social Media

Marrs took to Instagram to share a collection of photos and videos from the occasion. The footage captured moments from the ceremony, the reception and time spent with loved ones, including Marrs and her children.

The celebration also featured several special roles for members of the family. Her husband, Dave Marrs, officiated the ceremony, while their daughter Charlotte got to experience being a flower girl.

Their son Luke also took his responsibilities seriously, serving as ring security.

“What a night! My nephew is a married man! We love you, Jake and Chloe!!” Jenny wrote.

She went on to describe the family gathering and the meaningful moments that made the day so memorable.

“Dave officiated, Charlotte’s flower girl dreams were fulfilled, Luke took his ‘ring security’ job very seriously, and my whole wild, loud, amazing family was here to celebrate. We danced the night away and felt the ones who weren’t here with us so closely. It was a perfect wedding day and we pray it’s the beginning of a beautiful, holy, abundantly wonderful marriage!”

Fans React to the Fun Post

Fans quickly filled the comments with congratulations for the newlyweds and compliments on the wedding setting. Some also noticed the special roles played by the Marrs children.

“Congratulations!! Beautiful wedding!”

One follower recognized Dave’s voice during the ceremony, writing, “Of course Dave officiated. I recognized the voice! Aren’t they lucky ?!! They are beautiful! Saw your son with crutches. Sigh. I am still recovering from ACL allograft and complex meniscus surgery 7 months later.”

Another fan praised the location, commenting, “Such a beautiful venue! My son works for the Johnny Morris foundation so we spend lots of time there at Top of the Rock! So beautiful, especially at sunset! May the Lord bless your nephew and his bride with many years to serve Him!”

Others couldn’t get over the family photos, particularly the appearance of Jenny’s daughter.

“What a beautiful family! Congratulations to the bride and groom. Ditto what everyone has said about your daughter, who looks so beautiful in her red dress!”

The wedding offered a chance for the Marrs family to celebrate together outside their usual television projects.

Jenny and Dave are best known for starring in HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous,” where they renovate homes and help families transform their living spaces.

Away from the cameras, the couple are parents to five children: Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte and Luke. They married in 2005 and welcomed twin sons Nathan and Ben in 2010.

Adoption was also part of their family plans from the beginning. After a lengthy process, they welcomed their daughter Sylvie in 2013. Charlotte and Luke later completed their family.

Between the ceremony, the dancing and the special roles for their children, Jake and Chloe’s wedding clearly gave the Marrs family plenty to remember. Jenny’s heartfelt message also showed how much it meant to have so many loved ones together for the occasion.