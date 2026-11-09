Where is Kristina Crestin Now? Update on HGTV’s Beloved ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Designer

Nearly a year and a half after Jonathan Knight stunned fans with the news that HGTV didn’t renew his renovation series, “Farmhouse Fixer,” he is back on the network with a new show, a reboot of the ambush home makeover series “Crashers.”

But what happened to his co-star, Kristina Crestin, the mastermind behind the refreshed designs and decor at each New England farmhouse they transformed? Here’s everything we know…

Kristin Crestin Has Been Running Her Own Design Firm Since 2009

Crestin has kept busy focusing full-time on running her interior design business, Kristina Crestin Design, founded in 2009. Based in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, the business specializes in residential design and construction projects.

On November 6, she posted a cute video of herself on social media, sitting in a sample chair at a furniture store. At first, the video said, “I’m an interior designer, but I’m also…” and then it listed all the random roles that fit under that umbrella title.

She listed some of them in her caption, too, writing, “Underneath that: project manager, therapist, detective, furniture wrangler, contractor translator, professional emailer, schedule chaser, budget keeper, sample hauler, problem solver, amateur engineer, part-time stylist, and full-time master planner.”

Crestin’s work kept her so busy that she wasn’t able to compete with Knight on season 7 of HGTV’s “Rock the Block” in 2025, before their show’s cancellation, but she did fly out to Utah to appear on an episode with him and his brother, Jordan Knight.

She wrote at the time, “I admit to being super bummed that I couldn’t fit in doing RTB this year with my non TV projects under contract but the next best thing was a visit to pop in and not live through the insanity!!!! The best of all worlds !!! 💗”

Before she teamed up with Knight, Crestin was already an established designer, having founded her firm in 2009. In 2016, she appeared throughout season 37 of PBS’s “This Old House,” helping the team renovate a mill-built reproduction farmhouse. She also won numerous awards for her design work, including being named HGTV’s 2019 Designer of the Year.

Will Kristina Crestin Reunite With Jonathan Knight on HGTV’s ‘Crashers?’

When Knight announced via social media in June 2025 that “Farmhouse Fixer” was over, he wrote, “While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons. Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

Knight’s new show, “Crashers,” premiered one year later, in June 2026. A reboot of a similar show that ran from 2008 to 2011, Knight now surprises people with the chance to have a room in their home fixed up in just 72 hours.

That’s a huge difference from the full home renovations he and Crestin pulled off on their show. Those transformations often took more than a year, and it was tough for Knight to keep up in between his New Kids on the Block schedule.

“We tried to work out a format for the show that wouldn’t take so much of my time,” he told Country Living Magazine. “I was going on tour, then on days off I would fly home to film, so it became a lot. It was a great show. It’s my baby and it helped prepare me for my next chapter on HGTV.”

During the first season of “Crashers,” Knight filmed room renovations with multiple designers in different cities, including Poonam Moore, whom HGTV fans may remember from “Rico to the Rescue” and “100 Day Hotel Challenge.” She also designed the network’s 2025 Smart Home. This summer, Moore appeared with Knight on two episodes of “Crashers” (109 and 111).

Crestin wasn’t part of the first season, but when someone asked about her in the comment section of one of Knight’s posts about the show, he replied, “She’s definitely gonna need to help out on one episode.”