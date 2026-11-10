Joanna Gaines Defends Herself Against Decade-Old Misconception: ‘Chip on My Shoulder’

Joanna Gaines is tired of people getting her wrong — at least when it comes to one long-standing misconception.

The “Fixer Upper” star sat down with Kylie Kelce for the latest episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, where she dished on the early days of her Magnolia empire.

Misconceptions

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Kylie — who is married to former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce — admitted that she has been a longtime fan of Joanna and her beloved renovation series, and there’s one trend from the popular show that the Kelces have carried into their own home.

“I think there’s no denying that you personally put shiplap on the map. Do you think that’s fair to say?” she asked Joanna, adding that she believes shiplap “feels like a warm hug.”

The HGTV star responded, “I mean, I think the word because even the day we found it, I didn’t know what it was called. I was like, boards.”

“Chip put shiplap on the map by discovering that’s what it’s called,” she joked. “Yes. I think in a lot of ways the awareness of shiplap was heightened because of ‘Fixer,'” she added.

The “Shark Tank” star used the analogy of a musician or band like U2 who creates new music and continues to reinvent themselves, only to be remembered for their past work.

“Let me tell you about shiplap. I’m going to defend myself here because every now and then I’ll see like on social it’ll be like the modern farmhouse aesthetic is over. Like you hear all this, but it’s like in real life in 2013 and 2014 when the modern farmhouse aesthetic was rising, it really was like people wanted the open floor plan. And that’s when our lives got captured in that moment in time. The hardest thing was I would do client meetings at the farm and there was shiplap on the wall. So the clients would say, I want what your house looks like. Can I have shiplap on the wall?” she continued. “So that’s really how the shiplap, like everyone got shiplap.”

“I can see how five seasons of it looks like Jojo is modern farmhouse aesthetic. ‘Fixer’ kind of ended in that, [but] I kept evolving…That’s like so opposite of who I am only because I’m all about story history,” she explained.

Farmhouse Aesthetic

Joanna previously opened up about the same misconception in a video shared by her Magnolia Network in May.

“The same time we started filming [‘Fixer Upper’], we bought the farmhouse, and that’s when it was like the first time my eyes were open to shiplap. What ‘Fixer’ really captured was my process of bringing the farm to life,” she said at the time. “I think what happened along the way was then my clients started seeing the farmhouse and they’re like we want shiplap and we want white and we want you know brown floors, and so that part of our life was captured in that moment, and even now I’m coined as the farmhouse decorator. But I think if people really knew me, one of the things I’m particular about is that I don’t want to be pegged with a specific design style.”



