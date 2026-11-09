Christina Haack Showers Her Boyfriend With Love & Affection For His Birthday

HGTV star Christina Haack is head over heels in love.

After an explosive end to her third marriage, the designer wasn’t sure that another relationship was in the cards for her. After meeting Christopher Larocca, that certainly changed.

In the past, Christina confirmed she’s in no rush to walk down the aisle again. But in the meantime, fans love seeing her so happy and enjoying her relationship.

Christina Haack Gushes Over Christopher Larocca on His Birthday

HGTV personality Christina Haack began dating Christopher Larocca in 2024, shortly after her third marriage ended. At first, many fans worried about her moving on so quickly. But in the days following, they quickly realized how well Larocca seemed to treat her.

This November, Christina is showering her partner in nothing but love and light on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the man who makes every moment the best moment,” the mother of three penned in a sweet tribute, attaching endearing photos of themselves throughout their relationship.

“Calm, confident, kind, handsome and charismatic,” Christina continued. “You shift and brighten the energy in every room. I look up to you and admire the man you are. Thank you for everything you do for me and for everyone you love. I can’t wait to see what this year has in store for YOU 🚀🕯️🤍. I love you baby ❤️”

“Thank you baby! You make me feel like the most important person each and every day,” Larocca replied in the comments. “Thank you for taking care of me and being the absolutely best partner! I love you ❤️”

Fans Can’t Wait to See Them Compete on ‘The Flip Off’ Together

After Christina Haack’s marriage to Josh Hall fell apart during “The Flip Off” season 1, she competed solo for the remainder of the season. Shortly after, she met and fell in love with Christopher Larocca. He seemed to play an active role during the filming process, as Christina indicated on social media.

“And… that’s a wrap. After a flip and a show and even during retrograde 🪐 – I love you more @cml949 ❤️” she wrote on social media in late October.

Plenty of fans noted they could see a visible change in Christina since her last divorce played out onscreen. She seemed to completely glow with love and happiness standing next to Christopher Larocca.

Now that “The Flip Off” has finished filming, it’s off to the editing room. Tarek El Moussa recently confirmed the friendly rivalry he shares with his first wife is alive and well.

“You know, I love you, honey, but I still can’t trust your mother,” El Moussa told his daughter, Taylor, whom he shares with Christina Haack, PEOPLE writes.

“I got to be honest here. Going into Season 2, because we had so much fun in Season 1, I was thinking there’s no way we could possibly top Season 1, and Season 2 is better,” Tarek told the outlet. “I don’t know how else to say it. It is better. It is so good, and Season 1 was amazing.”

“The Flip Off” season 2 will likely premiere on HGTV sometime in 2027.