HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Opens Up About Major Career Decision While Pregnant With Third Baby

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at a major career decision she faced while preparing to welcome her third daughter.

In a social media post shared Monday, Nov. 9, the “Help! I Wrecked My House” star revealed that she had been approached about designing a new lighting collection with Hunter Fan Company while pregnant. Although she was excited about the opportunity, the timing left her with a difficult choice.

Roth Opens Up With Her Fans

Roth explained that she had been working with the company for more than five years. During that partnership, they created several lighting collections, including a popular design she called a “fandelier.”

“I got a call I never expected to get…” she began before explaining how the new project came about.

The designer said the company contacted her about creating another collection just as she learned she was expecting her third child. While she had hoped to work on another line eventually, she wasn’t expecting the opportunity to arrive so quickly.

Roth was excited to bring her latest ideas to life, but she also knew she would soon be stepping away for maternity leave. She faced two options: delay the project until after the baby arrived or move forward and complete the photography before giving birth.

Waiting felt like it could mean missing an important opportunity, especially because she wanted fans to see the collection before the holiday season.

Hunter Fan Company supported her whichever direction she chose, but Roth admitted that making the decision wasn’t easy.

She also reflected on how her career has developed outside the traditional timeline many people follow. At 42, she said she feels more comfortable trusting her instincts, even when doing so involves taking a risk.

“As gratifying as it would be to see these lights we’ve been working on actually come to life – if I mess this up it’s a big step backwards,” she wrote.

Despite her concerns, Roth reminded herself of the personal mission that has guided her through different stages of life and work.

“I keep reminding myself of my mission to build my happy one day at a time.”

Fans Loved Her Honesty

The honest update resonated with fans, who filled the comments with encouragement. One follower urged her to take the opportunity, while acknowledging the challenges of balancing a growing family and a career.

“I say do it. Perhaps It will help you balance home and work life..if that is possible with three children. (Lol) You are so gifted… you’re young..have a supportive family…if it doesn’t work out. it doesn’t.”

Another fan praised the designer’s approach to life and motherhood, writing, “Love this! Your life is unfolding just as it’s supposed to! Making “your happy” one day at a time!! You’re doing an amazing job!!

Plus you’re a great Mom!!! Keep on keeping on!! Love and hugs to you and your cute family!”

Others shared shorter messages of support, including “So awesome.” One follower also expressed excitement about the upcoming designs, commenting, “Looking forward to seeing the new collection Jasmine”

Roth recently welcomed her third daughter, Chloe Lou, adding another major milestone to an already busy year. Her latest post shows how she continues to navigate motherhood and professional opportunities while making decisions that feel right for her family and career.