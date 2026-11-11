HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares Funny Reminder of How Her Love Story With Brett Began

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is giving fans another glimpse into family life, and her latest video has a funny reminder of how long she and her husband, Brett, have known each other.

The designer shared a clip featuring the couple and their children, joking about a living arrangement that began more than two decades ago. Text across the video read, “POV: you still live with your college roommate 20+ years later.”

Jasmine Shared the Funny Post

In the footage, Jasmine holds her newborn daughter, Chloe, while their older daughter sits on Brett. The playful moment offered a look at the family they have built since first sharing an apartment as college students.

“We’re doing just fine,” Jasmine captioned the post.

The comments quickly filled with congratulations and affection for the family. One follower joked about the couple’s long-running household arrangement, writing, “As long as he’s still paying the rent on time.”

Another simply called their life “Beautiful life,” while someone else shared, “Awww you guys are the cutest.”

Other viewers celebrated the newest addition to the family. “Love you guys so much and congratulations on your new baby girl,” one person wrote.

“Congratulations on a beautiful life and family. You all look so happy!” another commenter added. A different fan shared a blessing, writing, “Congratulations! May God watch over this beautiful family”

One longtime viewer also praised Jasmine’s television work and family videos, commenting, “Love your videos on your little family I watch your shows on HGTV love them have learned Alot from you look forward to more trom you.”

How the Two Met

The joke in Jasmine’s video has a special meaning because she and Brett really did begin their story as roommates. The pair met while attending Northeastern University in Boston. In 2005, they moved into an apartment together, although neither initially viewed the other as a romantic partner.

At the time, both were dating other people, and their friendship remained platonic. Looking back on those early days in a December 2024 interview, Jasmine remembered the place fondly.

“We were roommates in college,” she explained. “We moved into a brownstone apartment in Boston that had real wood floors and original brick walls. We had so much fun making it our own. We didn’t know each other very well, but it didn’t matter because, you know, it was college and our worries were those of 20-year-olds trying to figure it all out.”

Their friendship eventually developed into something more, and the former roommates began dating. They married in Utah in 2013, turning a college living arrangement into a lasting partnership.

Jasmine previously shared details about their wedding on her blog, describing a celebration that did not go entirely according to plan. The Maid of Honor dress was forgotten, and rain fell on the big day. Still, neither mishap spoiled the occasion.

“The day of the wedding was perfect! Maybe not in the conventional sense (the Maid of Honor dress was forgotten and it poured rain) but in the non-conventional sense, perfect,” she wrote.

She went on to remember the people they loved being there, along with the music, food and laughter that made the celebration memorable. “Brett and I were surrounded by the people that we love, the bluegrass band was rocking, the food was killer, everyone was laughing, and at the end of the night the guests fell asleep with a smile on their faces.”

More than a decade after getting married, Jasmine and Brett now share a home with their daughters. Their latest video brings their story full circle, showing just how much can change when a college roommate becomes your lifelong partner.﻿