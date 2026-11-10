Mika Kleinschmidt Fangirls Over Carrie Underwood in the Sweetest Way

HGTV’s “100 Day Dream Home” host Mika Kleinschmidt shared the sweetest post with fans on Instagram on Sunday, November 8, celebrating her first time at the Grand Ole Opry.

Mika Kleinschmidt Shares Excitement About Attending the Opry

Kleinschmidt was at the Opry over the weekend and saw former “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood performing. In her photos posted on Instagram, she poses with a bejeweled microphone stand that reads “Opry” and stands in front of a large red Christmas tree; the third photo shows Underwood looking stunning in a red dress. In the caption, Kleinschmidt wrote, “First experience at the Grand Ole Opry and I was “Blown Away”!!”

Fans shared Kleinschmidt’s enthusiasm and praised Underwood as a performer. “If you saw Carrie yes you were blown away. I cried during the time we saw her at The Opry as her voice was so powerful!!!” a comment reads.

“Awww you all look good. That place is amazing!!!” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Yes! So cool. Loved it when I went,” “Glad you came to town!! I hope everyone was genuine and glad you got to experience Carrie in the circle!” and “OH, I was at the show last night too. Would love to have met you guys. You’re some of my HGTV favorites!!”

On Sunday, Underwood shared several photos of herself in the same stunning red dress. In the caption of her Instagram post, she shared her gratitude. “Night #2 at the @opry … always a blessing and a pleasure! Thanks for all who came out!!” she wrote. Fans praised her incredible performance and beautiful gown.

Mika Kleinschmidt & Brian Kleinschmidt’s Relationship History

Mika and her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, are HGTV favorites: they work well together on renovation projects, but they also have a fascinating personal history. The couple were friends long before their relationship turned romantic.

In an Instagram post on HGTV’s page in October 2025, they shared personal details of how they first met. “​​We both are very competitive. Looking all the way back to high school, we used to race each other to the lunchroom,” Brian recalled. “We had history class right before lunch, and we would stand by the door. As soon as the bell rang, we took off.”

Mika also revealed that while they shared a competitive spirit, she and Brian were “complete opposites” in high school. “For me, especially, because I had moved to four different high schools, I was just ready to be done,” she said.

They reconnected later in life and started dating in 2011 before marrying in 2015. The couple started working on “100 Day Dream Home” in 2020 and love what they do. In the HGTV video, Brian asked Mika what she would be doing if they were not hosting the show. To which she replied, “Either an attorney, or, yeah, I think, a musician. But, I don’t know. It seems like a lot of work, going on tour.” Fans are likely happy that her path led her to HGTV.