HGTV Star Recalls Getting ‘Stalked’ as Superfan Celeb Tina Fey Crashed the Set

It’s been quite some time since “Trading Spaces” aired new episodes. But during its prime, it had a plethora of fans worldwide. Everyday people enjoyed watching Paige Davis and the rest of the crew bring families’ dreams to life. Even some pretty big names in Hollywood enjoyed the program.

Davis and other “Trading Spaces” alums recently reflected on the stars they heard from who sincerely enjoyed their show.

Paige Davis & Doug Wilson Remember Tina Fey Crashing the Set

The original “Trading Spaces” show ran from 2000 through 2008, earning fans worldwide. It also introduced Ty Pennington, Paige Davis, and other alumni to audiences. Even celebrities loved seeing the crew remodel living spaces.

“First Jon Stewart. Now Tina Fey. 👀 The celebrity ‘Trading Spaces’ fans just keep coming… and I happen to know Hillary and Chelsea Clinton AND Will Ferrell were fans too! 🤯” Paige Davis captioned a recent Instagram post, teasing her podcast.

“Now I can’t stop picturing Tina and Will at SNL, debating whether Doug and Hildi went too far. 😂 Tina, come on our podcast! Revealed: Trading Stories with Paige and Butz, link in bio!” she added.

Paige Davis begins the clip by remembering how much Tina Fey loved the show.

“She stalked Amy Wynn and me outside of a restaurant,” Doug Wilson cheekily agrees. “We were like doing plans and getting things ready to go. And I don’t recognize people, okay? I’m the last person. Amy all of a sudden says, ‘That’s Tina Fey!’ So we yelled down the street at her, and she comes back, and she’s like, so super nice, and was wondering because she lived in the neighborhood.”

“I was told that she saw the truck and the big ‘Trading Spaces’ logo on the street, and that she stalked the block waiting for us to arrive,” Paige adds.

‘Trading Spaces’ Stars Head to HGTV for ‘Rock the Block’ Season 8

Since Paige Davis launched her podcast this year, fans have thoroughly enjoyed keeping up with the “Trading Spaces” alum and learning about behind-the-scenes antics. Doug Wilson even opened up about a time they completely went against the homeowners’ wishes, much to fans’ surprise.

Soon, Paige Davis and fellow “Trading Spaces” alum Carter Oosterhouse will appear in a new season of “Rock the Block.” Of course, Ty Pennington returns as the show’s host.

“Here we go!!!! The new ‘Rock The Block’ lineup has dropped! I’ve been dying to tell you all and I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to be teamed up with my brother from another mother, Carter! And to be reunited with Ty!” Davis captioned an Instagram post, formally announcing her participation.

Right away, fans signaled their approval.

“This is amazing!! Who knew that little show back in the day that we all STILL talk about was going to keep bringing us new adventures!! Love it 😍 👏#longlivetradingspaces” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Rock the Block” season 8 will likely arrive on HGTV sometime in early 2027. Until then, fans can keep up with Paige Davis on social media.