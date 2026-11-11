Drew & Jonathan Scott Announce Exciting New Show Fans Won’t Want to Miss

Drew and Jonathan Scott are giving fans something new to look forward to, and their latest project is taking them beyond the world of home renovations.

The “Property Brothers” stars, both 48, are launching a new YouTube variety series called “Open Concept.”

The show premiered Tuesday, Nov. 10, on their YouTube channel, Drew & Jonathan, and promises to reveal a different side of the famous brothers.

Inside the Trailer

The trailer offers viewers a preview of what to expect. While home and lifestyle topics remain part of the series, the brothers are also exploring pop culture, games, conversations and appearances from special guests.

According to the show’s press release, Drew and Jonathan will “step outside their usual roles” for episodes featuring “ridiculous games, unexpected challenges, lively conversations, and a whole lot of brotherly rivalry.”

The trailer opens with Drew introducing the project in a way that pokes fun at the traditional variety show format.

“Welcome to the very first YouTube variety show where two guys sit behind a desk,” he says.

Jonathan quickly adds, “and talk about stuff, try things, explore the world.”

“Every episode is completely different,” Drew continues, before Jonathan describes the project as “a truly original format.”

The brothers aren’t the only ones getting in on the joke. YouTube veterans Rhett & Link suddenly pop out from behind them, revealing that they will also appear as guests on the series.

As the trailer moves through clips of the different activities, viewers hear the brothers tease some of the subjects they plan to tackle, including tools, homes from movies and the “Property Brothers” origin story.

But the show’s director, Brent Coble, has a different idea about what audiences will actually see. Looking directly into the camera, he jokes, “We’re not talking about any of those things.”

The series will feature plenty of familiar faces beyond the two HGTV personalities.

Their parents are also scheduled to make a special appearance, while the guest lineup includes popular online creators Rhett & Link, iJustine, her sister Jenna Ezarik, and Simone Giertz.

Celebrities and lifestyle experts will also make appearances throughout the episodes.

The first installment gives fans an idea of the playful direction the brothers are taking. Drew and Jonathan compete in a game called “Flip It or Skip It,” where they review some of the country’s most unconventional real estate listings.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of the News

The announcement has already generated plenty of excitement among their followers. One fan kept it simple, commenting, “Love this!”

Another viewer shared, “Omg I’m all in,” while someone else wrote, “So fun.”

“Let’s go,” one person added, and another was already looking forward to future installments, commenting, “Can’t wait to watch every week.”

Other fans showed their enthusiasm with messages like “GO, TEAM, GO!!! More soon!!!” while several filled the comments with clapping emojis and red hearts.

For viewers who know Drew and Jonathan primarily from their renovation projects, “Open Concept” offers a chance to see them experiment with a different kind of entertainment.

The brothers are keeping their personalities and sibling rivalry at the center, but this time, they’re trading renovation reveals for games, unexpected guests and plenty of surprises.