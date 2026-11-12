Dave & Jenny Marrs Give the Troops a Special Shout-Out on Veterans Day

“Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs realize they have so much to be thankful for. From their five beautiful children to their HGTV fame, they know they are quite blessed.

Veterans Day falls on November 11 each year and is designed to honor everyone who served in the armed forces. This week, Dave and Jenny Marrs took time to recognize veterans and express their undying gratitude for their service and sacrifices.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Give Thanks on Veterans Day

Faith, family, and country play a very important role in the Marrs family’s lives. On Veterans Day, Dave and Jenny wanted to give thanks to everyone who served in the military.

“Happy Veterans Day! Jenny and I are so thankful for all of you,” Dave captioned an Instagram post yesterday. The American flag blows gently in the breeze behind the couple as they address their audience.

“Hey guys, we just want to wish everyone out there that has served our country a happy Veterans Day,” Dave began.

“Yes, thank you for your service,” Jenny added. “We are so grateful to be a part of this country that you have sacrificed so much for.”

“Thanks, have a wonderful, wonderful day!” Dave concluded.

Plenty of fans left positive comments in response. They thoroughly enjoyed seeing the HGTV stars give service members the shout-out they deserve.

“Thank you for always giving thanks. As a veteran, it blessed me so much,” one viewer shared.

“As a 3 generation military family, this means so much. Thank you,” another added.

The Family Feels Driven by Faith & Family

In addition to her undying patriotic spirit, Jenny Marrs feels passionately about sharing her faith. In October 2025, she opened up about her decision to write the book, “Trust God, Love People.”

“To me, it’s about keeping your hands open to whatever God is giving—or taking away,” the mother of five shared with Country Living. “There are seasons where He closes a door or takes away something you worked so hard for. You want to grasp those things tightly, but sometimes God is saying, ‘No, let it go, because this isn’t what I have for you.’”

In fact, their faith was what ultimately led them to launch “Fixer to Fabulous” in the first place. Though Dave and Jenny Marrs initially felt uncertain about inviting camera crews into their home, they prayed on the situation.

“[God] clearly, vividly said to me, in no uncertain terms: ‘I will be with you. I love you. Shine my light.’ I wrote those exact words in my journal, in my Bible and on a notecard that I hung on my mirror. ‘Shine His light’ became my daily mantra,” Jenny shared in an Instagram post, reflecting on 10 years of the show.

Now, plenty of fans are eagerly anticipating the show’s 8th season, which will likely premiere in early 2027.

Until the new season of “Fixer to Fabulous” comes out, fans can keep up with Dave and Jenny Marrs on social media. “Trust God, Love People” by Jenny Marrs is available for purchase.