Alison Victoria Says Goodbye to Her Dramatic Week to Share Why She ‘Fell in Love’ With Her Job

Fans of HGTV’s “Sin City Rehab” saw Alison Victoria struggle last week during Season 2, when she had to fire someone on air and left a project. Now, she is reflecting on that dramatic week, while also sharing why she fell in love with home renovation.

Alison Victoria Gets Back to What Makes Her Happiest

Victoria posted an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 11, showing a beautiful stained glass window. In the caption, she wrote, “Last week was a whole lot of drama. This week? Back to doing what I do best. A little Chicago attitude meets Sin City, with incredible clients, a custom stained glass moment you NEED to see, and some seriously gorgeous design.”

She continued, “No chaos. Just creativity, craftsmanship, and a back to having some fun. THIS is why I fell in love with what I do. All NEW Sin City Rehab TONIGHT at 9/8c on HGTV. Trust me. You don’t want to miss this one.”

Fans showed their support for Victoria in the comments. “One of the best interior designers!!” a comment reads. “Gorgeous! I just love your designs,” another person shared.

“You have such a great eye, the glass is everything!!” a third comment reads.

Alison Victoria Shares the Hard Truth About Her Career

It is nice to see Victoria getting back to what makes her happy. Days earlier, she shared her thoughts on Instagram after revealing a home renovation on “Sin City Rehab” that didn’t end the way she had hoped. In the caption, she shared her thoughts: “No reveal. No pretty after photos (except for my AI images of what should have been). And absolutely NO REGRETS!”

She continued, “This week’s episode of @sincityrehab was unlike anything I’ve ever done on television, because sometime renovation isn’t about the big reveal… it’s about knowing when to walk away. I made the decision to fire someone and remove myself from a situation that wasn’t working and wasn’t healthy. Was it easy? Absolutely not. Was it necessary? (expletive) Yes. This is the part of the business you don’t usually see on TV. The hard decisions. The uncomfortable conversations. The reality behind the renovations, but for those of you who know me, or have been following me, you know I’m not interested in pretending it’s pretty and perfect and polished.”

She ended her message with an important reminder about staying true to yourself, even when it’s hard. “It’s always just been about showing you the truth,” she wrote. She also asked fans about the relationships they have had to walk away from.

Fans flooded the comment section with loving and supportive messages, praising Victoria for walking away from the project.

“Carry on with your creative loving soul – you’ll continue to do great things. Karma doesn’t forget an address,” a comment reads. “I was so heartbroken for you because we all see how hard you work and how much you care to bring the life and beauty back into spaces,” another fan shared. “But I’ve never been more proud and emboldened by someone as I have with you!”