Former HGTV Star’s Home Hit With Major Price Cut in Desperate Attempt to Sell

Karen E. Laine is hoping to part ways with her former North Carolina home after relocating back to Indiana.

After nearly two years of renovating her dream home in Greenfield, Indiana, the former “Good Bones” star announced in October that the project is complete. She later shared an update with fans on the status of her beloved Wilmington, North Carolina, home.

“Someone needs to live in ‘the vineyard’ full time. I love her, but my visits are not what she needs,” she shared alongside a photo of the home on November 3.

Price Adjustments

The tiny 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home was first listed for sale in November 2024. Laine was hoping to get $500,000 for the 957-square-foot home. It quickly became clear that that price point was not realistic for the time or location.

In March 2025, Laine decided to drop the price from $500,000 to $449,000. That spring, she briefly took the listing off the market, but ultimately relisted it for the same price. One more price adjustment in June 2026 dropped the asking price to $399,000.

Five months later, however, the property is still sitting on the market.

According to the property listing, the home offers a spacious loft/flex area in addition to the primary bedroom. The home — which was featured on HGTV’s “Good Bones” — was completely rebuilt from the foundation up. Solar panels, a low maintenance outdoor space, and an electric EV car charger make the place perfect for an eco-conscious buyer.

Karen’s Move to Indiana

After walking away from her hit show in 2019, Laine has largely led a private life. However, fans were occasionally brought up to date on her home renovation after she decided to move back to Indiana.

“I’m not working for a paycheck anymore,” she shared during an episode of the “Good Bones” spinoff, “Good Bones: New Beginnings,” in August 2024. “I retired in 2019, and I can do anything I want. I’ve been doing everything I want to do. I’ve been doing some landscaping projects. I’ve been doing some lawyering.”

The following January, she purchased a major fixer upper in her home state.

“So I bought this house 10 days ago, and I moved half of my stuff here. I’ve got a bed. I’ve got a table. I’ve got a chair,” she explained at the time. “I got a real job in Greenfield, and I’m working full time, and I need to make this house everything it should be.”

Over the next two years, the former owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer shared sporadic photos of her home’s progress.

“Construction on my Greenfield house, purchased January, 2025, is complete. Finally,” Laine shared via Instagram, alongside a photo of her completed kitchen. “The 10″ deep window sills, especially the one in the kitchen with all the plants, are one of my favorite things about the house. These deep sills are the result of adding exterior insulation to the cement block structure. Problem solving the lack of insulation became a design feature I love.”