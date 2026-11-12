Egypt Sherrod Spotlights Her Marriage to Mike Jackson With Heartfelt Post

HGTV star Egypt Sherrod shared a look into her marriage with Mike Jackson when she posted a beautiful, heartfelt birthday message for him. Sherrod chose a great photo of her husband, and he looked so handsome, but it is what she wrote in the caption that moved fans.

Egypt Sherrod Celebrates Mike Jackson’s Birthday

On Wednesday, November 11, Jackson celebrated his 49th birthday. His wife made it extra special with her touching tribute on Instagram. “You deserve to be celebrated, not just for what you do, but for WHO YOU ARE. And I pray you never forget how deeply you are loved,” she wrote.

She continued, “Now, FAMILY!!! I need y’all to SHOW UP AND SHOW OUT for my man today!!! If you’ve ever laughed with Mike, worked with him, been encouraged by him, watched us on television, or simply enjoyed the joy and authenticity he brings into the world, PLEASE HELP ME FLOOD HIS COMMENTS WITH LOVE!!!”

She added, “I want this man smiling from ear to ear ALL DAY LONG!!! Happy Birthday, baby. Of all the things we’ve built together, the life we’re still building is my favorite.”

Fans did as they were asked to and flooded the post with messages wishing Jackson a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday Mike! Thank you for all the value and contribution you bring to our community and culture. May the MOST HIGH continue to favor you!” a comment reads. “Happy happy birthday to you! Keep praying, writing, building, and sharing with your beautiful family. We love you all,” a second person shared.

A third comment reads, “Happy Birthday, Mike! God bless you and all you do.”

Jackson also responded to his wife’s post, writing, “Thank you my love. My fellow Scorpio life partner. I thank God for you daily baby.”

Jackson posted on Instagram for his birthday, sharing a sweet moment where he celebrated with a cake. In the caption, he expressed his gratitude. “My heart is full. Give me some family, friends, and karaoke….I’m good lol. Safe to say we were sangin, in our ‘in the shower’ voices,” he wrote.

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary

Sherrod and Jackson have been married since 2010 and together for 22 years. They celebrated their wedding anniversary in 2026 with a post on Instagram. “Happy Anniversary to us! 16 years married, 22 years running these streets together. ’Til the wheels fall off or we pull up at the pearly gates… either way, just make sure we rode out together. 22 down. Forever to go.”

The couple also share two daughters, Kendall and Harper, and Sherrod is the stepmother to Jackson’s eldest daughter, Simone.

In a November appearance on “The Deep End” podcast. Sherrod revealed that television has never shown fans their real relationship. “People look at us, and they would watch us on TV and put us on this pedestal as if [we] are the perfect couple, the perfect marriage,” she said, TV Insider reports. “There is nothing perfect over here. We’re just two very imperfect people who love one another and our family, have prioritized that, and pray every day that God keeps us together.”