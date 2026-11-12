Heather Rae El Moussa Pulls Hilarious Prank on Tarek

Heather Rae El Moussa has found a playful way to get even with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and it involves moving his belongings just enough to leave him searching.

The “Selling Sunset” star shared a funny video on Instagram Wednesday, Nov. 11, showing how she decided to rearrange a few of her husband’s everyday items. Her strategy was simple: Move everything slightly out of its usual spot and see how long it takes him to notice.

“Best way to get back at him… good luck finding these,” Heather captioned the post.

Heather Gets Real About Married Life

The video begins with Heather shifting Tarek’s toothbrush before moving on to other belongings around their home. She then heads into the closet, where she makes a small adjustment to his hat. His keys, shoes and several other items also get moved, each just far enough from its original location to potentially cause confusion.

Rather than hiding everything completely, Heather keeps the changes subtle. The joke relies on the possibility that Tarek will look directly at something without realizing it has been moved.

The prank struck a chord with viewers, particularly those who recognized the situation from their own relationships. Several commenters joked that their husbands struggle to find items even when they are practically in plain sight.

One person described the experience, writing, “Crazy thing is – my husband actually would NOT find these things bc when “looking for things” it’s like tunnel vision and it’s invisible if not where he says it should be. I tell him it’s a super power that he is blind .25 inches to the right of where he was looking.”

Another commenter shared a similar experience, saying, “I rarely comment on celebrities posts but THIS makes me feel SEEN my husband can never find anything else it’s literally STARRING at him. When I put things where they BELONG, he can’t find anything.”

Others imagined what would happen if Tarek watched the video.

“Spoiler: he watches this video and still can’t find anything,” one person joked.

“Haha so funny it’s a foot away and they

won’t see it,” another added.

The Couple Have Been Together For Years

The lighthearted post comes shortly after Heather and Tarek celebrated a major milestone in their relationship. The couple recently marked five years of marriage with a joint Instagram tribute featuring clips of them sharing affectionate moments during a photo shoot.

Heather reflected on their life together, describing Tarek as her best friend and acknowledging that their relationship has included difficult moments.

“To my hubby,” she began. “5 years of marriage is a milestone & an accomplishment! 5 years ago I married my best friend. Thank you, My Love❤️💍 for letting me laugh, cry, and be a little crazy 🤪 at times. We’ve grown so much together & built a beautiful life together. I love you and I’m so thankful for you.”

She also credited the challenges they faced with helping strengthen their marriage. “What we always say sometimes the hardest parts in a relationship make you the strongest,” she wrote, before thanking Tarek for working through those moments with her.

Tarek’s anniversary message looked back to their first meeting on July 4, 2019, when Heather stepped onto his boat in Newport. He recalled proposing a year later and marrying her in Montecito the following year.

He also praised Heather for embracing his children, Taylor and Brayden, and celebrated the family they have built, including their son, Tristan Jay.

“Every year with you is better than the one before it. Happy 5 years Honey Bunny, I love you. ❤️,” he wrote.

Between the anniversary tributes and Heather’s latest prank, the couple has given followers another glimpse of their life together — including the playful moments that come with sharing a home.