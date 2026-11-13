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HGTV’s Jonathan Scott Recruits Big Celebs For His New ‘Dream’ Show

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Jonathan Scott in 2025
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HGTV's Jonathan Scott at the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles

This time next year, don’t be surprised if longtime HGTV star Jonathan Scott is on your TV screen every day with his own talk show.

On November 12, 2026, the home improvement expert gave fans a sneak peek at the star-studded pilot episode for the talk show he’s been developing with CBS Media Ventures, titled “Better! with Jonathan Scott.” Calling it a “dream in the works,” Jonathan revealed many of the celebrities who showed up to film segments with him.

Here’s Who Joined Jonathan Scott For His Talk Show Pilot

Best known as one-half of the famed Property Brothers brand with his twin, Drew Scott, Jonathan revealed in June that he was filming a talk show pilot. The video clips he shared on November 12 revealed that multiple big-name stars showed up to film with him, with a colorful set as the backdrop.

He shared glimpses of himself chatting at a modern, curved desk with two women: celebrity chef Jamika Pessoa, and actress and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Garcelle Beauvais. In another clip, he wore red-and-green plaid pajamas, trying out a bed with “Desperate Housewives” alum Teri Hatcher.

Next, he played indoor basketball with actress Christine Taylor (who’s also married to Ben Stiller), and welcomed his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, who arrived on set with a rolling suitcase.

The crowd then went wild as Jonathan juggled tomatoes on the gorgeous kitchen set. He exclaimed, “I’m not good at cooking, but damn, I’m good at useless things like that!”

Jonathan also sat down for separate chats with stars Chrissy Metz and Ray Romano, “unboxed” a secret guest who turned out to be his brother Drew, and demonstrated a home improvement painting tip. At the end of the video, he included a clip of himself thanking the audience.

“You guys have been incredible,” he told them. “This has been a new experience for me, but with just what happened here tonight, I think this is absolutely something that I want to do over and over and over. So, hopefully you come back over and over and over.”

Fans & Friends Heralded Jonathan Scott’s Pilot

Many of Jonathan’s famous friends and fans left comments on his video, including “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Heather Dubrow, who wrote, “SO EXCITED FOR THIS !!!!” Her former co-star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, chimed in, “APPOINTMENT TELEVISION!!!!!”

Someone who apparently attended the taping wrote, “We really enjoyed watching the filming and chatting with you about porch geese 😂 It was so nice to see that you’re a genuine guy, and not just a tv personality. Hope to see your show get picked up!”

Deadline reported in June that “Better! with Jonathan Scott” was being developed as a show that would feature interview segments with “well-known guests and other lifestyle experts.” CBS Media Ventures told Deadline the show would aim to “inspire audiences with fresh ideas to live better, all while having fun doing it.”

The show hasn’t officially been picked up yet, but Deadline said those backing the daytime series are hoping for a fall 2027 premiere.

Liv Lane Liv Lane is an entertainment writer who covers the Hallmark Channel, American IdolHGTV and The Voice for EntertainmentNow. Liv has three decades of experience as a radio host, columnist and publicist, working with and interviewing countless celebrities and trailblazers. Liv is especially passionate about covering stars who use their platforms to create goodness in the world. She is the author of a book, “Infinite Purpose: Care Instructions for Your True Calling.” Liv attended the University of Minnesota, majoring in mass communications. She is based in Minneapolis. More about Liv Lane

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HGTV’s Jonathan Scott Recruits Big Celebs For His New ‘Dream’ Show

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