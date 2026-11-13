Scott McGillivray Reminds Homeowners Why Curb Appeal Matters

HGTV designers like Scott McGillivray are well-known for completely transforming home interiors. However, selling a home takes more than just a fresh coat of paint and new furniture. In fact, many home sellers completely forget one important element.

In a new social media update, Scott McGillivray reminds homeowners to maintain their curb appeal for the best chance of closing a sale.

Scott McGillivray Emphasizes the Importance of Good Siding

Interior staging is a critical part of the home-selling process. However, homeowners shouldn’t neglect the curb appeal. After all, it’s the first thing potential buyers will see when visiting the property.

Scott McGillivray wants his audience members to consider giving their own homes an exterior makeover before putting it up on the market.

“Some home upgrades just speak for themselves. 👏 Sleek, modern and designed to make a statement, @chamclad_ exterior siding takes curb appeal to a whole new level,” McGillivray captioned a new Instagram post.

The HGTV star proudly poses alongside a building with various shades and textures of wood siding. Fans agreed it truly gave the exterior something special.

While many homeowners shy away from home improvement projects due to cost, improving curb appeal doesn’t necessarily need to cost a small fortune.

“Homeowners are increasingly viewing their yards as a creative outlet, not as a status symbol or a way to maintain appearances in their neighborhood,” Kendra Sinclair writes for Thumbtack. “There are many low-cost ways to experiment with design — most spend under $500 — helping make bold choices feel low-risk and reversible. The shift is also a result of people embracing more ‘analog living’ moments in their home.”

The Beloved Canadian Designer Returns to the Network in 2027

Now more than ever, Scott McGillivray needs to sharpen up his renovation skills. He has several new shows and appearances planned for HGTV, and fans can’t wait.

“You didn’t think I was done competing, did you?” the father of two cheekily shared on Instagram, announcing his participation in “Rock the Block” season 8.

After losing “Rock the Block” season 7 with his celebrity partner, Brooke Hogan, McGillivray is giving it another shot. For season 8, he’s teaming up with fellow HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk. They’re going head-to-head with Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, “Trading Spaces” stars Paige Davis and Carter Oosterhouse, and Sabrina Soto and Anthony Carrino.

While “Rock the Block” is always exciting, Scott McGillivray has plenty of other plans in store for HGTV fans in the new year. He also previously teased that he’s reviving “Income Property.” Casting closed at the beginning of November, which means that filming could already be underway.

The original series ran from 2008 through 2016. After 10 years away, HGTV fans feel overjoyed to see “Income Property” back on their screens.

“If there’s potential for income in your home, if you have an existing income suite, show it to me,” McGillivray told viewers during the casting call. “I want to see it. I want to make sure we can renovate it and get you top dollar.”

Fans can expect to see “Rock the Block” season 8 and Scott McGillivray’s other new projects arrive on HGTV sometime in 2027.