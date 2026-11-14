Chip Gaines Turns 52 – See How Joanna Honored Her Husband on His Special Day

“Fixer Upper” star Chip Gaines is celebrating a birthday this week. The home designer has been wildly popular with fans for years, and for good reason. He’s incredibly passionate, caring, and looks for ways to give back.

Today, Chip and Joanna Gaines happily live life on their farm in Waco, Texas. Between their five children, farm life, and their Magnolia brand, they never have any shortage of projects to keep them busy.

To thank Chip for his years of love and dedication, Joanna and the Magnolia team gave him a sweet birthday shout-out.

Chip Gaines Receives a Special Birthday Shout-Out

Entrepreneur Chip Gaines was born on November 14, 1974, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Today marks his 52nd birthday, and his family can’t wait to celebrate with him.

“Happy birthday @chipgaines, 52 never looked so young! 😉” the official Magnolia Instagram account shared.

Joanna and the team shared a slideshow of Chip, replacing his head with photos of his younger self. Fans loved seeing the HGTV alum throughout his life. Many agreed that no matter what year it was, he still very much looked like the same Chip everyone knows and loves.

“Just shows how much the man never wavered from his roots. Happy bday Chip,” a fan wrote in the comments.

“Love this!!👏🏻👏🏻 even the same cowboy hat😍 Happy birthday to Chip!!” another added.

Chip Gaines posts pretty infrequently on social media, so it’s not likely he will show off any birthday plans. Either way, fans are certain that Joanna and the children will shower him with love and affection today.

Though Chip Gaines isn’t wildly active on social media, he’s always happy to show glimpses of farm life and gush over his beloved wife.

“I’ve got all I need sittin’ right next to me 🎶 Love you Jojo. Happy valentines day!!” he posted on Instagram back in February.

The Family Stunned Fans With Their Latest Move

While the Gaines family has been more focused on their Magnolia brand, they still have a passion for real estate and design. Chip and Joanna are headed back to their roots, breathing new life into their “Fixer Upper” series.

“Chip had a vision… it just happened to involve buying an entire 15,000-square-foot mansion 👀Follow Chip and Jo’s most ambitious undertaking yet in #FixerUpper: Chip Bought a Mansion, premiering December 27th on @magnolianetwork and @hgtv, and streaming next day on @discoveryplus and @hbomax,” the Magnolia Instagram account captioned a teaser for the upcoming series.

In the comments, plenty of viewers signaled their approval and excitement. Even though it sounds like a massive undertaking, fans have been eager to see new content from the Gaineses.

Though Chip and Joanna have a rock-solid marriage, this project may put their union to the test. Regardless, the Gaineses have always admitted that they thrive in chaos. What’s one more design project? Fans are excited to see how the couple works together to successfully pull off their latest project.

Tune in to “Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion” on Magnolia Network and HGTV starting on December 27.