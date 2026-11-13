‘Love It or List It’ Hilary Farr Teases New Project & Fans Can’t Get Over Her Incredible New Look

Hilary Farr, the former host of HGTV’s recently shared a bunch of content on Instagram showing a behind-the-scenes look at her collaboration with the KOHLER Store in Toronto, Canada, and fans are blown away by how gorgeous she looks.

Hilary Farr Teases New Project

In the first of several videos, beginning on November 3, Farr can be seen climbing into a large bathtub. She then bursts into a fit of giggles after she struggles to get out. The video stated, “Coming soon. Stay tuned,” and that more was coming. And it did.

Four days ago, Farr shared another video on Instagram; this time, the focus was on her beloved dog Suki, who joined her on set. The home renovation expert wrote about how if Suki is on set, then “you know this will be good.”

The clip showed Suki exploring the set, which is filled with bathtubs, and being walked on a leash by Farr. Again, the video teased that fans should stay tuned. In the caption, Farr simply posted several hashtags relating to the project.

Fans were so excited to see Suki, but they also remarked on Farr’s incredible change of appearance as she rocks a sleek gray bob. “Look at our Suki! Such a sweet dog and so camera ready!!!” a comment reads. “You look great! When are we going to see you again on TV? Soon I hope,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “You are always my queen, be happy,” “Come back to a show! You and David were great; you handled all the people so well!” and “Suki has officially stolen the shoot, Hilary. You sitting in that tub like it is a normal Tuesday is the kind of confidence only a designer who has seen it all can pull off.”

Farr followed up with a third video on Tuesday, November 10. “Soak-worthy or just good-looking? Some tubs are pretty. Some are actually worth getting into. Testing comfort, design, and everything in between at @kohlerstoretoronto,” she teased in the caption.

Once again, fans praised her appearance. “Love your hair! You look beautiful!” a comment reads. “Hilary! We love you sooo much! You look amazing,” another person shared.

Hilary Farr Closes One Big Chapter of Her Career

Fans miss seeing Farr as part of the HGTV family and hope she returns to television soon. She completed 19 seasons of “Love It or List It” and is an undeniable fan favorite.

In December 2023, Farr spoke to People about closing this chapter of her life. “I’ve given it so many years of my life,” she said. “It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives, and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

She continued, “I realized that everything that I am as a woman, which is [that I] look for challenges, look for inspiration, look for new ideas, be excited about all the possibilities that are out there, had really needed to bloom and to find their way.”