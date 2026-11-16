Erin Napier has some big news for “Home Town” fans. The HGTV star shared an exciting update about the show’s upcoming season and cleared up some confusion along the way.

Erin Napier Shares Exciting News With ‘Home Town’ Fans

On November 14, Napier took to Instagram to celebrate the season 10 wrap party for “Home Town,” hinting that the new season will be coming to HGTV soon.

“Season 10 will be all buttoned up in a couple more weeks but last night we celebrated,” she wrote in the caption. “You all must know that there’s no way one person can manage the design processes of 9 houses at the same time, and so I get to lean on this incredible team.”

“Together we make a plan then everyone goes on whatever journey the house gives them, shopping and making every design choice with me,” the HGTV star explained. “They are the many eyes and hands and feet that get these houses across the finish line and I get to be an editor in chief of sorts, and it feels like magic every time.”

She noted, “Hard work looks like magic, but it belongs to these awesome designers. Amberly, who is so young but she is our most organized, with an impeccable eye for color and traditional design. Dayton, a traveler who fell in love in Laurel and never left, brings the masculine, western, collected energy to his projects. Shelly and Maddy (on maternity leave! We missed her!), who have both been a kind of accountant and Swiss Army knife for the whole team, and Amber whose eclectic and funky and colorful style matches her work flow, that makes sense to my wabi sabi art brain.”

Napier added, “I am so lucky to work with each of them and so thankful for what they bring to every project we get to design for these families trusting the ‘Home Town’ process. ❤️”

HGTV Star Clears Up Confusion About New ‘Home Town’ Season

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing how much they appreciated Napier for recognizing the people who help make “Home Town” a success.

“It’s nice that you recognize the team and acknowledge that all the work isn’t accomplished by you and Ben alone,” one fan wrote. “One — as a compliment of their hard work. Two — so that viewers realize how much of a team is behind the scenes.”

“Similar to how you show the ‘true’ family life in photo shoots of your home. Houses aren’t always perfectly neat and tidy and renovations don’t happen in an hour,” they added. “Love the show, thank you for continuing with it.”

Another fan commented, “I LOVE you giving the whole team credit and recognizing that you don’t do this alone. Together is always better!”

Napier also cleared up some confusion about the newest season number. “I thought this was season 11? Can’t wait for the return!” one fan noted.

Another fan asked, “Wait, season 10 has more episodes coming? Or is this season 11?”

Napier responded, “So, because of a programming discrepancy like 4 years ago, the numbers are off! Y’all will know season 10 as season 11.”

HGTV has yet to announce a premiere date for “Home Town” season 11.