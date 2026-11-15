Tara Lipinski & Clinton Avery Tharp Promote Their New HGTV Show With a Skit About ‘Sleigh Behavior’

Olympic gold medalist figure skater Tara Lipinski has signed up to host HGTV’s “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown.” And she will not be tackling the project alone, as Clinton Avery Tharp announced on October 27 that he was also joining the show as a DIY expert. Together, they’re set to make it a memorable show.

‘Big Bargain Holiday Showdown’ Teases New Clip

A short clip posted on HGTV’s Instagram page highlights the hosts’ personalities and how the show will be playful. “Sorry I’m late, Tara was throwing a fit,” Tharp says in the clip. The camera then pans to Lipinski, who looks gorgeous in a white mini dress, and she walks toward the camera, then away, with confidence and attitude. In the caption, HGTV wrote, “We call this ‘sleigh behavior.’”

Lipinski is incredibly talented, but why has she decided to take on a Christmas show? “It’s like the Griswolds at my house,” she told TV Insider in a November 9 interview. “I have a storage unit for my Christmas decorations, as well as decorations for many other holidays. I grew up with a mom who really loved the holidays, and decorating was a huge part of my childhood. To be able to do this show was sort of a dream come true.”

In her interview, she also shared her experience on the show, which will include six episodes of teams creating beautiful Christmas decor on a small budget! “I would see the contestants show up, get their task, and think, ‘It’s impossible for them to do this on that budget!’” Lipinski said. “But they get down and dirty and get creative. Our experts also gave us so many tips and tricks. I was the host, but I was listening as a viewer, too, and picked up so much great advice that I’m going to incorporate into my own decorating this season.”

Lipinski also revealed how the show has inspired her own Christmas decorating. “When it comes to Christmas decorations, watching how you can make them yourself has changed my thinking. I probably won’t spend the same amount of money I have in the past on many decorations, because now I know how I could do it a little more cheaply,” she confessed.

Clinton Avery Tharp Shares Excitement About Joining ‘Big Bargain Holiday Showdown’

On October 27, Tharp announced his inclusion in the show in an Instagram post. “Remember when I was in Atlanta? Now I can tell you why,” he wrote over a photo of himself. “I’ve had TV show hopes and dreams for a long time. Dreams be comin true. I landed a role as a DIY expert on a new HGTV Christmas show.”

In the caption, he wrote, “I’m so grateful to be a part of this. Tune in for the first episode of Big Bargain Holiday Showdown on November 10th at 8pm CST on HGTV. Episodes will be available streaming the day after they premiere on HBO Max.” Fans congratulated Tharp in the comments on the post.