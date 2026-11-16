HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch November 16-22, 2026

HGTV has another busy week ahead, with holiday competitions, renovation projects, and plenty of house-hunting drama filling the schedule. From design teams bringing Christmas magic into people’s homes to new episodes of fan favorites, there’s a little bit of everything for viewers to enjoy between November 16 and 22.

The holiday programming is sticking around. But the network isn’t leaving its usual real estate and renovation favorites behind. Yep, there are more festive transformations on the way, along with some house hunters whose wish lists might make finding the right place a challenge. And honestly, a few of this week’s episode titles are already enough to make viewers curious.

Getty HGTV Lodge Sign During CMA Music Fest in 2016

What’s New on HGTV This Week

There are several new episodes to catch this week, including another round of holiday decorating with host, Tara Lipinski, on “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown.” Tuesday’s new episode, “Santa’s Workshop,” brings teams into a Christmas-themed competition. Then, on Wednesday, a new “Sin City Rehab” features Alison Victoria taking on a very personal design project.

“House Hunters International” also has new episodes Tuesday and Thursday, with searches taking viewers to Mérida, Australia, Costa Rica, and Copenhagen. Friday brings a new “My Lottery Dream Home: Where Are They Now?” as David Bromstad checks in with lottery winners enjoying life in Hawaii. There are also three new “House Hunters” episodes across the weekend, including a search involving a Beyoncé superfan and another couple trying to avoid the “ick” in Chicago.

Monday, November 16, 2026

12:00pm: “Love It or List It”

1:00pm: “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown”

2:00pm – 4:00pm: “Extreme Buyers Club”

5:00pm – 9:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

10:00pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

12:00pm – 2:00pm: “Botched Homes”

3:00pm – 7:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

8:00pm: “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown”

9:00pm: “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown” (New) Season 1, Episode 2: “Santa’s Workshop”

“The elves have some competition in Santa’s workshop as two teams put their merry-maker skills to work, transforming their homes with handcrafted holiday magic, toy-inspired DIYs, and bargain finds. Who has what it takes to impress the big guy?”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 211, Episode 7: “Meow and Wow in Mérida”

“A woman and her cat look for a fresh start in Mérida, Mexico. She’s leaving a nursing job in Washington and seeks relaxation and a social life, but the trendy living she’s after may cost more than she expected.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

12:00pm & 1:00pm: “Home Town”

2:00pm – 5:00pm: “100 Day Dream Home”

6:00pm – 7:30pm: “House Hunters”

8:00pm: “Sin City Rehab”

9:00pm: “Sin City Rehab” (New) Season 2, Episode 7: “From Partner to Client”

“Although Alison and her new partner Josh have flipped together, designing his personal dream home is a different story; he’s struggling to let go of his flipper mentality and trust Alison to design, and it’s putting their relationship to the test.”

10:00pm: “House of Ali”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, November 19, 2026

12:00pm: “Castle Impossible”

1:00pm – 3:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild”

4:00pm – 6:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

7:00pm: “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown”

8:00pm & 8:30pm: “House Hunters International”

9:00pm & 10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 17: “Swell Hunters: Australia and Costa Rica”

“Moving to escape the daily grind, swell hunting surfers on a budget hope to avoid wiping out as they risk everything in search of the perfect wave in Australia and Costa Rica.” Season 211, Episode 8: “Copenhagen Job Twist”

“After secretly landing an audio engineer job in Copenhagen, a husband convinces his wife to leave her law career in Chicago. He wants to live near the city center and nightlife, but she prefers quieter surroundings in the suburbs.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, November 20, 2026

12:00pm – 3:00pm: “Love It or List It”

4:00pm – 8:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home: Where are They Now?” (New) Season 2, Episode 3: “Aloha Dreams”

“David catches up with three lucky winners living their Aloha dreams. One couple embraces island life in Hilo, while another enjoys their Hawaiian retirement. Plus, a winner shares their plans for Aloha adventures!”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 282, Episode 1: “Beyonce, If You’re Watching This”

“A Beyonce superfan is chasing generational wealth in Maryland. He’s looking for a home with rental potential and plenty of room for his Beyonce merch, but his older brother will be one of the renters, and he’s all about his own comfort.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, November 21, 2026

12:00pm – 3:00pm: “Home Town”

4:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 280, Episode 12: “Does Future-You Have a Job?”

“A newlywed couple who are also new parents clash over their first house in Florida. She’s paying and wants plenty of renovation projects, but her unemployed husband is desperate to just move in.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, November 22, 2026