Arielle Vandenberg, host of HGTV’s “House Shock,” shared an exciting post with her fans on Sunday, November 15, featuring photos of her new baby: her beloved pet, Bucket.

Arielle Vandenberg Shares Her & Matt Cutshall’s New Family Member

The photos include Bucket in an oversized handbag, wearing a selection of cozy sweaters, chilling in her bed, cuddling Vandenberg’s arms, and snuggling on the sofa with her husband Matt Cutshall. In the caption, Vandenberg wrote, “Welcome home @itsmebucketgirl.” Her dog already has over 3700 followers on Instagram. In the bio, it reads: “born and raised in New York, I think. i love rubber gloves.”

The first photo posted on the account is from Sunday, November 15, and shows Bucket beneath Cutshall’s legs. “A stunning portrait of myself. i call this one ‘through my father‘s legs,’” the caption reads.

Friends and fans are excited for Vandenberg and have celebrated the news in the comments section of the post. “YAY!!! I’ve been waiting for this day to come for you both!” a comment reads. “She’s perfect,” another person wrote.

A third comment reads: “i love you little sauce girlie.”

Other reactions include, “Oh. My. Gosh. She’s SO happy. What a perfect little princess,” “OH MY GOD SHES PERFECT!!!!!” “No you didn’t!!!!? Im so thrilled for you! Look at her little face,” and “Ahhhh I’m smiling SO hard for you and your sweet new addition to the family right now! Her lil smile is the cutest.”

Arielle Vandenberg Loves Dogs

Five years ago, in August 2021, Vandenberg celebrated International Dog Day on Instagram with a photo of herself, Cutshall, and their dog Stinky. “Happy International Dog Day to our tiny family member! @therealstinky you make everything better and funnier! You make me smile even when I’m not in the mood. I love you forever you ANGEL!” she wrote.

Saying Goodbye to Her Beloved Dog

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram in December 2024, Vandenberg announced Stinky’s death with a collage of photos and a long, heartfelt caption about the impact their beloved pet had on their lives. “My tiny Best Friend. Our Angel went to Heaven,” she wrote.

She continued, “I don’t even know where to start and can’t believe I’m typing this. This is so painful. But I’ll start with the important stuff – I know she is running around Heaven with her new legs! I know she’s in Jesus‘s lap; I know she’s with my grandparents! I know they’re holding her and kissing her the way I would; I know she’s playing with her first owner and even her doggy parents! These thoughts bring me so much comfort and joy. Stinky, you changed my life. You legit turned me into a mom. I’ve never loved a dog like this before. Matt and I were truly so lucky.”

In her lengthy tribute, Vandenberg wrote about how much she and Cutshall loved Stinky and how she was a wonderful little girl who brought their lives so much joy. She ended her message with a touching note that she will never be forgotten. She wrote: “Her beautiful spirit and delicate yet resilient soul will be dancing around forever! I don’t feel like I lost you. I truly feel like you’re right here next to me. You will always be a part of me. I will miss and love you forever and ever and ever my sweetest girl! See you in my dreams Ticket!”