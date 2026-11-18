After HGTV star Tarek El Moussa split with his first wife and “Flip or Flop” co-star, Christina Haack, he went on to marry “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young.

In a recent social media update, the real estate professional opened up about meeting Heather for the first time and asking her on a date. He also admitted that Heather was seeing someone else when he decided to shoot his shot.

Tarek El Moussa Tried Sliding Into Heather’s DMs

Tarek El Moussa excitedly opened up about his love story this week.

“Let me tell you the story of how my wife and I met 💍” the HGTV personality shared on Instagram. “Follow if you want to hear more ridiculous stories from me and Heather.”

“I’m going to tell you the story on how me and Heather met, and it all started with an embarrassing message,” Tarek begins the video. “I DMed Heather about two years before we actually met. She did have a boyfriend at the time, so it kind of went nowhere.”

“Then two years later, we ran into each other on the 4th of July during a boat party,” the entrepreneur continues. “I walked straight over and held out my hand and I said, ‘Hi, I’m Tarek.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, I know who you are. You already asked me out. Don’t you remember?'”

“So I turn my back to her, I check my Instagram, and she was right,” El Moussa sheepishly admits. “Then I asked her if she still had that boyfriend. She said no. So of course I asked her to Paris. She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ Then I tried Vegas. That was also a no. So my last effort was asking her to dinner and she said, ‘Maybe.'”

“A couple of weeks later, we had our very first date, which was so much fun,” El Moussa remembers. “And a few days after that, we decided to move in together. And somehow, the woman who barely gave me a maybe ended up becoming my wife.”

The Couple Celebrated Their Fifth Wedding Anniversary This Year

The El Moussas married on Saturday, October 23, 2021. This fall, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a beautiful joint social media post. Tarek wrote about the day they met in person at the Fourth of July party.

“Heather, July 4th 2019 you stepped onto my boat in Newport and I just knew,” the father of three wrote. “One year later I asked you to marry me. One year after that we stood at the altar in Montecito and I got to call you my wife.”

The real estate professional went on to thank his wife for being the best wife, mother, and stepmother. Tarek and Heather are parents to a three-year-old son, Tristan. Heather also has a wonderful relationship with Tarek’s children from his first marriage to Christina Haack.

Online, fans routinely praise the exes for co-parenting so well. Their blended family appears to have lots of love and laughter.

Fans wish Tarek and Heather El Moussa nothing but a lifetime of happiness together.