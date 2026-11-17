If you’ve been watching HGTV for years, you probably remember some of the network’s biggest names and most popular renovation shows. From house hunting to dramatic before-and-after transformations, there’s no shortage of programming for fans who love seeing a home get a fresh start. But what about the shows that haven’t been on the schedule in years?

Let’s be real, HGTV’s schedule has changed quite a bit since its early days. Before massive renovations and million-dollar properties became such a big part of the network’s lineup, viewers could tune in for everything from crafting tutorials to budget-friendly decorating challenges. Yep, there are some seriously nostalgic titles worth revisiting. Honestly, some of these shows might even make longtime fans wish HGTV would bring them back.

Here are 10 canceled HGTV shows you might have forgotten existed, but they’re definitely worth remembering.

‘Room by Room’ (1994–2006)

For longtime HGTV fans, “Room by Room” is a classic worth remembering. Hosts Matt Fox and Shari Hiller helped homeowners rethink their living spaces with decorating ideas that felt approachable rather than overwhelming.

It was a great example of the kind of programming that helped establish HGTV as a destination for people who loved home design. Honestly, there’s something special about revisiting a show that made decorating feel like something anyone could try.

‘The Carol Duvall Show’ (1994–2005)

Not every HGTV fan was tuning in for a kitchen renovation or a living room makeover. “The Carol Duvall Show” gave crafting enthusiasts plenty of reasons to stick around, with Carol sharing projects and techniques involving everything from jewelry making to scrapbooking.

She also welcomed fellow creative guests to demonstrate their skills. Yep, this was a different side of HGTV, and Carol helped make crafting a memorable part of the network’s early programming.

‘Design on a Dime’ (2003–2013)

Before every home makeover seemed to involve an enormous budget, “Design on a Dime” showed viewers how much could be accomplished without spending a fortune. The series initially focused on transforming problem areas for around $1,000, proving that a room didn’t need an expensive overhaul to look completely different.

Later episodes featured larger budgets, but the idea remained the same: make a space feel fresh without breaking the bank. Let’s be real, that kind of decorating inspiration is still pretty appealing.

Ironically enough, HGTV has recently begun rebooting the show, with a pilot suddenly appearing on YouTube.

‘Designed to Sell’ (2004–2011)

Selling a home can be stressful enough without worrying about whether prospective buyers will like the way it looks. “Designed to Sell” tackled that problem by helping homeowners prepare their properties for the real estate market.

With a $2,000 budget and a team of design and real estate experts, including Clive Pearse, the show focused on affordable improvements that could make a home more appealing. It was a fun combination of decorating inspiration and practical selling advice.

‘Design Star’ (2006–2013)

Long before some familiar HGTV personalities had their own shows, they were competing for the opportunity to become the next big design star. “Design Star” brought aspiring designers together for challenges that tested their creativity, skills, and ability to work under pressure.

The first-season winner was David Bromstad, who went on to become one of the network’s recognizable personalities. If you’ve watched his other HGTV projects, it’s worth remembering where his television career took off.

Other winners included Kim Myles, Jennifer Bertrand, Antonio Ballatore, Emily Henderson, Meg Caswell, Danielle Colding, Tiffany Brooks, and Leslie Ezelle. The show even got a single season reboot in 2021, “Design Star: Next Gen,” which Carmeon Hamilton won.

‘Color Splash’ (2007–2012)

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Speaking of David Bromstad, “Color Splash” deserves a spot on this nostalgia trip, too. After winning “Design Star,” Bromstad got his own series, where he helped homeowners transform tired rooms into colorful, personality-filled spaces.

Fans who primarily know him from “My Lottery Dream Home” might be surprised to remember just how much of his HGTV career started with decorating makeovers. His willingness to embrace bold colors made this one a memorable addition to the network’s lineup.

‘Dear Genevieve’ (2009–2012)

Genevieve Gorder was ready to tackle viewers’ decorating dilemmas in “Dear Genevieve.” Homeowners submitted their design problems, and Gorder selected some lucky families to receive personal visits and complete room makeovers.

It was a great way to combine practical decorating advice with the kind of transformations HGTV fans love. Honestly, getting help from a designer who understood your style sounds like a pretty good deal.

‘Divine Design’ (2003–2011)

Candice Olson brought a polished, sophisticated approach to home decorating in “Divine Design.” The designer and her team took on challenging interiors, turning outdated or uninspiring rooms into beautiful spaces with thoughtful details.

Her signature style made the series stand out, and it remains a memorable part of HGTV’s earlier programming. It seems like fans who appreciate elegant makeovers would have plenty of reasons to revisit this one.

‘My Yard Goes Disney’ (2011–2012)

What happens when HGTV teams up with Disney? Some pretty incredible backyard transformations! “My Yard Goes Disney” brought the magic of Disney Parks into homeowners’ outdoor spaces, creating themed playgrounds and entertainment areas inspired by beloved attractions and characters.

From princess-inspired spaces to a backyard modeled after “Cars,” the series offered something a little different from the network’s usual renovations. Yep, this was definitely a fun concept for families who wanted a little Disney magic at home.

‘Gardening by the Yard’ (1996–2009)

Paul James brought gardening advice to HGTV viewers in “Gardening by the Yard,” helping homeowners learn how to care for their outdoor spaces without making gardening feel like an overwhelming project. The series covered practical tips for maintaining gardens, growing plants, and creating attractive yards.

It was a reminder that HGTV wasn’t always just about renovating houses and transforming interiors. Honestly, longtime viewers might appreciate remembering when the network devoted so much attention to the landscape, too.

HGTV Has Plenty of Nostalgia for Longtime Fans

HGTV has introduced viewers to countless designers, renovation experts, and creative concepts over the years. While today’s programming might look a little different, these older series helped establish the network’s identity and gave fans plenty of decorating inspiration along the way.

And honestly, it’s fun to look back at how much the network has changed. From crafting projects with Carol Duvall to David Bromstad’s colorful makeovers, there’s no shortage of memorable programming that longtime viewers might have forgotten. It seems like a few of these shows would even make fun additions to HGTV’s schedule again.