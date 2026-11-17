“Home Town” fans won’t have to wait much longer for the highly anticipated new season of Ben and Erin Napier‘s hit show. HGTV has announced the premiere date, and it’ll be here before the new year!

On November 17, HGTV announced the premiere date for the new season of “Home Town.”

“A decade of ‘Home Town’ calls for something special ❤️,” the network shared on Instagram. “Ben and Erin return with a new season full of personal projects and plenty of Laurel love starting Dec. 27 at 8|7c! #HGTVHomeTown.”

In a press release, the network shared, “Beginning Sunday, Dec. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Ben and Erin Napier will star in fresh episodes of fan-favorite series ‘Home Town’ (RTR Media Inc.).”

The release explained, “Throughout the new season — which marks a decade of the hit series — the small-town sweethearts and renovation experts will pull bold ideas and scrappy solutions from their years of ‘Home Town’ experience to revive outdated homes and historical locations in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi.”

“The series’ 10-year milestone will inspire more personal projects throughout their town including the restoration of Erin’s childhood home that was originally built by her grandfather, a downtown loft overhaul of the Napiers’ first place in Laurel and a farmhouse renovation for a family friend,” HGTV shared.

The press release added, “In the premiere episode, Ben and Erin will take on a special remodel for Erin’s stepcousin whose renovation was stalled after the loss of her husband. Later in the season, the Napiers will lend a hand to a woman in a nearby town after receiving a letter asking for help with her tornado-damaged house.”

Fans flooded the comments section to share their excitement over the show’s return.

“Can’t wait!! My favorite show on HGTV!” one fan wrote.

Another fan shared, “YAHOO!! And two days after Christmas no less!! What a gift to be given!!”

Other fans noted, “Wahoooo!!! Best show on HGTV” and “Yay! Have missed them!!❤️”

Erin Napier Gives Shoutout to ‘Home Town’ Team

On November 14, Erin took to Instagram to celebrate the season 10 wrap party for “Home Town.”

“Season 10 will be all buttoned up in a couple more weeks but last night we celebrated,” the HGTV star wrote in the caption. “You all must know that there’s no way one person can manage the design processes of 9 houses at the same time, and so I get to lean on this incredible team.”

Erin continued, “Together we make a plan then everyone goes on whatever journey the house gives them, shopping and making every design choice with me. They are the many eyes and hands and feet that get these houses across the finish line and I get to be an editor in chief of sorts, and it feels like magic every time.”

She noted, “Hard work looks like magic, but it belongs to these awesome designers. Amberly, who is so young but she is our most organized, with an impeccable eye for color and traditional design. Dayton, a traveler who fell in love in Laurel and never left, brings the masculine, western, collected energy to his projects. Shelly and Maddy (on maternity leave! We missed her!), who have both been a kind of accountant and Swiss Army knife for the whole team, and Amber whose eclectic and funky and colorful style matches her work flow, that makes sense to my wabi sabi art brain.”

“I am so lucky to work with each of them and so thankful for what they bring to every project we get to design for these families trusting the ‘Home Town’ process,” Erin added.

She also cleared up some confusion after referring to the upcoming episodes as season 10. “Because of a programming discrepancy like 4 years ago, the numbers are off! Y’all will know season 10 as season 11,” Erin explained.