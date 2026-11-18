Erin Napier is giving fans a family update — and it sounds like her daughters are thriving. The HGTV star raved about the homeschool curriculum they’re using and offered some insight into how they’re making it all work alongside their busy schedules.

On November 16, Napier took to Instagram to share a look at what’s going on at their cozy homeschool and explain how the family makes time for it all.

“A dispatch from the homeschool: currently obsessed with our grammar and composition curriculum called @essentialsinwriting,” she shared in the caption.

Napier continued, “It’s breaking down complex writing structures into bite size pieces and Helen’s retention of this info has been 100%. Every lesson has a 3-4 minute video with the creator of the curriculum teaching the concept in case you’re not sure of the best way to do it.”

“First half of the year is grammar and second half of the year they take all that knowledge to start writing proper long form,” the HGTV star explained. “She’s going to write and illustrate a children’s book for her final project in the spring!”

Napier noted, “Anyway. Obsessed. There is no fat to trim, it’s just crystal clear little lessons. Perfect if you do it like us and create your own separate spelling, handwriting, poetry and literature plan (we are using classical and Charlotte Mason book lists for her reading level). EIW wastes no time now that I’ve gotten the hang of how we do this.”

The “Home Town” star also revealed that the homeschooling schedule is “doable, even with a full time job.”

“Lots of people ask how we have time for this but it really does just feel like structured quality time where we have a list of ‘activities,'” she shared. “If you’re an early riser and your kids are too, it’s so doable, even with a full time job.”

Napier added, “This is the most fun I’ve ever had as a parent, even though the planning is intensive. Also did you know turtles’ shells are made of little plates called scutes and they can breathe with their butts? 😄”

Fans Love Seeing the Napiers’ Homeschool in Action

Fans flooded the comments section, noting how much they love that the Napiers are sharing their homeschooling journey.

“I homeschooled all 7 of mine … I used the Charlotte Mason, classical and the Essentials. Mine are all grown and homeschooling their own children,” one fan wrote. “It truly was a privilege and blessing. You’re doing great!!!”

Another fan pointed out, “Plus you get more teaching in this way. My husband is a retired elementary school teacher from South Florida … by the end of his career, it’s teaching to take tests, lots of wasted time and no recess. Good for you two for going the extra mile to give your children a solid foundation!”

“So many compliments on her beautiful penmanship! Agreed! Not sure if you’ve spoken on that, but did you start with teaching cursive or print?” one fan wondered.

Napier shared, “She started with print and in 2nd grade she did the cursive workbook from the good and the beautiful, 1 page every day, and that was all. It made sense to her quickly.”

Other fans noted, “It’s the happiest little classroom” and “You are giving your children a precious gift! ❤️ Keep up the good work, mom and dad.”