HGTV favorite Joanna Gaines has no regrets after keeping her kids off social media for nearly a decade.

Joanna and husband Chip Gaines walked away from their hit show, “Fixer Upper,” in 2018, citing burnout and a desire to be more present for their children.

“We really want to focus on this break and take a step back to let this all soak in,” she told People at the time. “Regardless of what the future holds, we are hopeful for what God has for us and our family in this next season.”

Chip added, “I realized the show was demanding time from me, and I needed to be giving it to our businesses, to our relationship and my family. How far can you push it before something really does break down? And that’s kind of where we landed.”

Now, the Magnolia Network owner is opening up about what that time away did for their five children.

Protecting Their Privacy

Play

In an in-depth interview with Kylie Kelce, Joanna explained that one of the reasons they decided to end the show was to protect their children’s privacy in order for them to be able to create their own identities.

“With the kids, I hear that now because now that my kids are older, I think it shocks people because they like froze in time. And when I see those moments on the show—we don’t watch it, I can’t watch it. You know, I just I don’t want to relive it, but when I see my kids, I’m like, how are they adults now?” Joanna reminisced.

According to Joanna, the couple’s decision to pull their kids from the show and social media, led to them being able to grow up with a semblance of anonymity.

“And I think it’s shocking like all my kids today are going to go on the grounds and shop because we have this big vendor fair,” the “Shark Tank” star added. “We’ve got a hundred vendors [at the Silos] and all my kids are going to go shop it. No one knows who they are. Like they go and no one knows they’re ours.”

Today’s experience is a far cry from the height of “Fixer Upper,” however.

“Back then when they were that age and we were naive and didn’t know like the world’s going to see them and people were noticing them left and right and it was a bit hard for my kids. Like I didn’t know I was signing them up for that. Which is where once I knew that’s when we like pulled it and we’re like you’re never seeing—I don’t I just want my kids to feel like their own thing and not like oh you’re Chip and Jo’s kids,” she continued. “And so now seeing them as they get older and no one knows. It’s kind of fun to see them in this iteration of like they’re going to our business and getting to be in it like a normal person. No one’s going to mess with them. But when they were little, they got messed with.”

Balancing Social Media

While Chip and Joanna have largely managed to avoid sharing their children’s faces on social media for years, four of their kids are now teenagers and young adults, which begs the question, “When are they allowed to have their own socials?”

“I know social media that’s such a topic right now. It’s been one like how do you navigate that? …It’s like the identity of like who you are socially versus who you are internally. What the whole thing is just a complicated thing for them to navigate,” the proud mom shared. “So it’s like how do we raise these really cool humans that are like fine with it, fine without it, but it doesn’t mark them.”

Jo — who shares sons Drake, Duke, and Crew, as well as daughters Ella and Emmie with husband Chip — explained that, despite being a cool, fun dad, Chip set hard and fast rules when it came to social media.

“We didn’t let them have social until, and this is what’s funny—It’s Chip. He’s like you’re not having social until you’re 18. Like so there’s so many ways where he’s like fun dad and like go experiment but then there’s certain areas where he doesn’t play. And I think social media was one where he always had a very hard line,” Joanna explained. “There’s something about it not being wrapped up in those years entangling their little minds as they’re becoming.”