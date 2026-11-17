HGTV stars Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama are giving fans a closer look at the people behind their renovation business, sharing details about their family, faith and several ventures outside of television.

The married couple, who star in “Renovation Aloha,” recently took to Instagram to introduce themselves to newer followers and explain what keeps them busy when they’re not transforming homes on the hit series.

The Two Share a Message With Their Fans

“What’s up fam here, If you’re new here we’re Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama!

“Husband and wife, parents of two, Native Hawaiian and local born and raised on O’ahu, and the duo behind HGTV’s Renovation Aloha.”

The couple also opened up about the financial challenges they faced before their television careers took off. According to their post, they once carried more than $80,000 in debt while trying to create a better future for their family.

“Before the cameras, we were a couple over $80,000 in debt, trying to figure out how to change our family’s future. Real estate became part of that story, one house, one hard lesson, and one step of faith at a time.”

Their journey eventually led them into the world of television. Fans can currently watch the first three seasons of “Renovation Aloha” on HBO Max, with the Kalamas also teasing that more is on the way through HGTV.

However, renovating properties for television is just one part of their professional lives. The couple also hosts a podcast called “Deals and Aloha,” where they discuss real estate, business and the personal experiences behind their work. Episodes are available to watch on YouTube.

They also operate Flip Tribe, a real estate mentorship community designed to help others learn how to find, fund and complete investment projects. The couple explained that their own experiences inspired them to share what they have learned with people interested in entering the industry.

The Two Have Multiple Businesses

Another part of their business portfolio is Hawaii Custom Creations, a design-build company they operate alongside family members. The business helps clients develop and renovate their homes.

The Kalamas have also expanded into home products with Mauka to Makai, their flooring collection. The line features colors inspired by Hawaii’s natural beauty, allowing customers to incorporate elements of the islands into their homes.

Beyond their businesses, the couple said they are committed to supporting local artists and brands. They use their platform to highlight the creativity and culture found throughout Hawaii, something they described as an important part of their identity.

Faith also plays a central role in their lives. The couple made it clear that their relationship with Jesus is at the heart of their marriage, family and professional pursuits.

“Above everything, we love Jesus and proudly proclaim Him to everyone, everywhere. He’s at the center of our lives, our marriage, and everything we’re building.”

Of course, their lives aren’t always about business plans and renovation projects. The couple joked that their everyday routine also involves getting their children to practice, deciding what to make for dinner and working through design disagreements.

They ended their introduction by thanking longtime followers and welcoming those who recently discovered them through HGTV, their businesses or social media.

The post gives fans a broader picture of the Kalamas, whose story extends well beyond the homes they renovate on television.