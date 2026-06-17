Inside HGTV’s Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama’s Stunning Oahu Escape

HGTV favorites Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama purchased their stunning Oahu home as a renovation project during season 1 of “Renovation Aloha.”

“You might recognize this house from season 1 of ‘Renovation Aloha,'” Tristyn said in a home tour video shared via YouTube. “Yes, we kept this house and it’s our dream house.”

The Kalama’s Dream Home

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The Hawaiian couple purchased a 2000-square-foot fixer-upper in early 2023. While the home was featured on the show as a flip home, the couple fell in love with the property and decided to stay.

Guests of their home are immediately greeted with personalized artwork designed by the couple’s children.

“Our kids are the most important things in our lives,” Tristyn shared in a home tour video shared in 2025. “I think it only made sense for it to greet people right when they come in. What better way to honor them, but have it be a fun feature that gets displayed for everyone to see?”

The home was originally built in 1972 and sits on an 8,500-square-foot lot. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom lakefront house is located on the windward (aka east) side of Oahu island.

“We’re very biased,” Kamohai said in a separate Q&A YouTube video. “Both of our families have been on the windward side for generations. The windward side is just more laid-back, more lush and green. I say it’s more beautiful, but again, we’re biased because we’re from the windward side.”

Island Living

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While both Kamohai and Tristyn grew up in Oahu, they both agree that there are some challenges that come with living on an island.

“I think we’re just limited with our materials. Whatever is in stock is in stock. So, you can’t just readily go and get this custom thing,” Tristyn explained of the struggle. “You have to order it and wait a long time, but it’s all we know. So, we’re used to it.”

Kamohai agreed, saying, “We live on an island. Everything needs to be shipped in. Because of that, our materials are more expensive. Our labor costs are very, very expensive here. So, maybe double what you’re going to pay on the West Coast, you’re paying in Hawaii.”

Despite the struggle, the couple was able to design a gorgeous sanctuary that gives beachy vibes without being over the top.

“I think the key to achieving a beach Hawaiian style vibe is color palette and texture,” Tristyn explained. “We don’t need the shells. You don’t even need pictures of the beach or life’s the beach signs. That’s really what makes it cheesy. It’s about the color palette you choose. Bringing in the blues and the greens.”

She went on to share that “beachwood texture” as well as art with water tones can help achieve a subtle beach feel.

“It’s really about colors and textures versus literal shells and pictures of beaches,” she added.

Tristyn added in an interview with HGTV, “You’ll see it in the art, you’ll see it in the pillows, you’ll see it in the blankets. We love to support local artists, so it’s really important for us to bring that into our home.”