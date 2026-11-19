Jenny and Dave Marrs are back! The “Fixer to Fabulous” couple have teased an upcoming season 8 for months, and now, we finally have a premiere date set in stone.

“Husband-and-wife renovation duo Dave and Jenny Marrs will pull off more life-changing transformations in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas,” HGTV announced on Tuesday, November 17. “With Dave’s construction and woodworking expertise and Jenny’s design eye, they will take on a slew of impactful projects in their community including overhauling an airplane hangar into a family nest for Dave’s brother and a 24-hour remodel to create a serene retreat for a St. Jude teen patient battling cancer.”

The announcement continued, “In the season opener, Dave and Jenny will take on the complete reconstruction of a dysfunctional, poorly built house for a newlywed couple wanting a colorful home with pops of orange and personality.”

Season 8

While fans have been patiently awaiting a season 8 announcement, Jenny and Dave revealed they asked the network to consider one major change for the upcoming season.

In a July 2026 interview with Realtor.com, the couple shared their request to keep the budgets secret for each episode.

“When we first started this show, we could do a small house renovation where we did the kitchen, one other space, and something on the exterior for $70,000,” Dave explained. “A kitchen now is $60,000 to start before I even touch anything else, and so a lot of times people might catch an episode of Season 1 or Season 2 because HGTV, they recycle these and play them a lot.”

Jenny added, “It’s also where you live. That is a tricky one. We actually asked this year if we could take out the budget information because it’s so hard, and it’s so hard for people living in different parts of the country, and [seeing it] in a rerun three years later.”

She explained that she was unsure whether the network would go through with the couple’s request.

“It is challenging because every market is so different,” the HGTV star added.

The Marrses Tease Upcoming Season

“We have some news…SEASON EIGHT of Fixer to Fabulous is coming!! 🙌” they shared via Instagram in June. “We’ve been hard at work on 14 new episodes – we have 9 houses in construction now, 2 reveals are completed, and 2 more reveals are happening this week! We cannot wait for you all to see these projects and meet these incredible families. We have amazing stories to share this year and are truly grateful for the chance to do so.”

Fans were thrilled when HGTV announced the season 8 premiere of “Fixer to Fabulous” will air on December 29 at 8 pm.

“Finally some good programming out of HGTV!!” one fan commented.

“Best news of the day! Congrats 💪” another wrote.

“Finally!! HGTV needs more good shows like this back,” a third noted.

“🙌🙌🙌🙌 one of my all time favorites! They are real people,” yet another commented.