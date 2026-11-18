Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are giving fans another glimpse of their relationship, and followers couldn’t help but gush over the couple’s latest appearance together.

The “Elf” actress and the “Property Brothers” star recently shared a photo from an outing supporting Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children and families in need.

The Couple Looked Amazing

Scott used the occasion to highlight the group’s work and explain why the cause was important to him.

“Happy to clean up and support the incredible work @baby2baby does and their passion for helping families,” he wrote.

The post quickly attracted attention from fans, many of whom praised the couple’s appearance and their involvement with the organization.

“Such a stunning couple! Jonathan should have been considered for the next 007. He’s perfect!!” one follower commented.

Another person complimented Scott’s personality, writing, “Jonathan, you are such a sweet, loving man! You care about everyone and everything!”

Others shared similar enthusiasm, with one fan declaring, “What a fabulous couple.” Several followers also filled the comments with heart emojis.

The latest appearance comes as Deschanel and Scott continue planning the next chapter of their relationship. The couple became engaged in 2023, but they have yet to settle on a date for their wedding.

Deschanel recently addressed their plans while discussing her campaign for Bath & Body Works’ Season of Wonder collection. The holiday collaboration reflects the couple’s shared appreciation for vintage-inspired decorations and soft pastel colors.

Those shades also have a personal connection for the actress. Scott proposed with a floral-themed engagement ring featuring colors that fit Deschanel’s longtime aesthetic.

“These are my colors,” Deschanel previously said. “I love them so much.”

However, anyone expecting the couple to walk down the aisle during a particular season may have to wait for more details. When asked whether she had an ideal time of year in mind for the wedding, Deschanel admitted that nothing has been decided.

“I’m not really sure. It kind of depends.”

The actress explained that their schedule and other considerations will play a role in determining when they finally celebrate their marriage.

“We don’t have really firm plans yet,” Deschanel revealed. “It depends on a lot of different factors.”

For now, the couple appears to have another major seasonal project taking up their attention: Christmas decorating.

Deschanel said she and Scott have not finalized their holiday decorating plans, although the HGTV personality is particularly enthusiastic about creating a festive atmosphere.

“I actually don’t know what we’ve settled on yet,” Deschanel admitted. “We have a team of people that help with the Christmas decor and Jonathan’s really, really into it. But we usually have our own take on Christmas.”

The couple have frequently shared their love of home design and holiday traditions, making their decorating choices another opportunity to combine their creative interests.

Although their wedding plans remain flexible, Deschanel and Scott continue to give fans reasons to celebrate their relationship. Their latest outing showed them supporting a charitable cause while enjoying time together, earning plenty of affection from their followers.