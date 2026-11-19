“Fixer to Fabulous” will soon return for season 8, and Dave and Jenny Marrs are giving fans a sneak peek at some behind-the-scenes moments. Check out the HGTV stars as they get to work on the highly anticipated new season.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Share Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 8

On November 18, Dave and Jenny Marrs took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from “Fixer to Fabulous” season 8.

“Did you see the announcement yesterday? We officially have an air date for Season 8: Mark your calendars for December 29th at 8/7c!!” they noted in the caption.

They continued, “We work all year renovating these homes and making a thousand little decisions on-and-off camera. We work so hard to ensure every detail is perfect, we spend long days out in the absolutely absurd heat of Arkansas summers, we have way too many group text messages and phone calls, we get frustrated and frazzled, we constantly problem solve, and we feel the constant pressure of the production schedule.”

“AND, YET,” they noted. “We have the very best team in all the land.”

The HGTV stars explained, “We laugh together and everyone pitches in to help at all times. We are a small but mighty group and we couldn’t do any of this without each person on our team.”

“We all pour our heart into each and every project and episode and we absolutely cannot wait for you all to watch the new season,” they added. “Trust us, it’s going to be a good one!!”

Fans Share Their Excitement Over the New ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season

Fans flooded the comments section to share how excited they are to see “Fixer to Fabulous” returning before the year’s end.

“December 29th is marked. A thousand little decisions on and off camera is exactly what makes those homes feel right, and it shows in the work your team pours into every project,” one fan wrote. “Cannot wait to see this season.”

Another fan shared, “One of my favorite shows on HGTV, thank you for reminding me to put the premiere date in my calendar. You guys are awesome!”

Other fans gushed, “Soooooo excited! 🔥👏,” “I’m ready,” “What a great treat to end the year!” and “Can’t wait!!❤️❤️”

An HGTV press release reveals what fans can expect on “Fixer to Fabulous” season 8, noting that Dave and Jenny “will pull off more life-changing transformations in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.”

“With Dave’s construction and woodworking expertise and Jenny’s design eye, they will take on a slew of impactful projects in their community including overhauling an airplane hangar into a family nest for Dave’s brother and a 24-hour remodel to create a serene retreat for a St. Jude teen patient battling cancer,” the network shares.

The press release adds, “In the season opener, Dave and Jenny will take on the complete reconstruction of a dysfunctional, poorly built house for a newlywed couple wanting a colorful home with pops of orange and personality.”