Thanksgiving week is almost here, and HGTV is giving viewers a lineup that fits right in with the holiday downtime. Whether there’s time to watch a little TV before dinner, unwind after a busy day of cooking, or enjoy a quieter weekend at home, the network has plenty of renovation, real estate, and home-focused programming to fill the schedule.

The holiday also brings a few changes to the usual lineup, so some days look a little different from a typical week on HGTV. Yep, there’s still plenty to watch between Thanksgiving preparations and leftovers. And honestly, a little home design inspiration might be just the thing to enjoy while taking a break from the holiday hustle.

Canva HGTV Autumn Schedule Photo

What’s New on HGTV This Week

Tuesday kicks off the new episodes with “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown” and “House Hunters International.” The holiday competition’s latest challenge puts teams in a Naughty and Nice decorating showdown, while the international house hunt follows expecting parents searching for a family home on Australia’s Sunshine Coast.

Wednesday brings a new “Sin City Rehab,” as Alison takes on a personal project for her flipping partner Josh while preparing to sell her Chicago home. After a Thanksgiving Day lineup centered on reruns of “Beachfront Bargain Hunt,” the network returns to new programming Friday with a “House Hunters” episode about two best friends hoping to live right next door to each other outside Dallas.

There are two more new “House Hunters” episodes over the weekend, too. Saturday’s buyers have very different ideas about what their next home should offer near Washington, DC, while Sunday’s episode features a single mom using AI to help guide her home search in Jacksonville.

Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.

Monday, November 23, 2026

12:00pm – 2:00pm: “100 Day Dream Home”

3:00pm – 6:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

7:00pm – 9:30pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

10:00pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Tuesday, November 24, 2026

12:00pm: “Home Town”

1:00pm – 4:00pm: “Renovation Aloha

5:00pm – 7:30pm: “House Hunters”

8:00pm: “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown”

9:00pm: “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown” (New) Season 1, Episode 3 : “Merry Mischief”

“Santa’s not the only one keeping score! Two teams take on Naughty and Nice, transforming their homes with sweet holiday charm and a dash of merry mischief. With cash and bragging rights at stake, which design will land at the top of the nice list?”

10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 18: “To Nest or Not to Nest on the Sunshine Coast”

“Expecting a baby, two doctors decide that Australia’s Sunshine Coast has a more laid-back pace of life than they had in either England or India. She’s all about nesting in a practical family home, but he’s after the best place money can buy.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, November 25, 2026

12:00pm – 4:00pm: “Love It or List It”

5:00pm – 7:30pm: “House Hunters”

8:00pm: “Sin City Rehab”

9:00pm: “Sin City Rehab” (New) Season 2, Episode 8: “Flipping the Page”

“Alison takes on a personal project for her flipping partner Josh, transforming his home with views of the Vegas strip for his family of six. Meanwhile, Alison lists her Chicago house, hoping to fund her next chapter and get back to flipping homes on her own.”

10:00pm: “House of Ali”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, November 26, 2026

Happy Thanksgiving! It seems like HGTV is switching things up for the holiday, setting aside its usual evening lineup for a series of reruns. Let’s be real, it’s a fitting choice for anyone who’d rather spend the evening dreaming about a sunny getaway instead of thinking about how many dishes need to be washed after the day’s feast.

12:00pm – 2:00pm: “Ugliest House in America”

3:00pm – 6:30pm: “Zillow Gone Wild”

7:00pm – 11:30pm: “Beachfront Bargain Hunt”

Friday, November 27, 2026

12:00pm & 1:00pm: “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown”

2:00pm – 9:00pm: “My Lottery Dream Home”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 281, Episode 8: “Bestie Right Next to Me”

“Best friends attached at the hip are determined to find two homes right next to each other outside Dallas. Finding homes for sale that are also neighboring is enough of a challenge, but their differing tastes and price ranges might make it impossible.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, November 28, 2026

12:00pm – 3:30pm: “Lakefront Bargain Hunt”

4:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 281, Episode 9: “The Closets Have Closets”

“An Air Force JAG lawyer and a stay-at-home dad clash over their search for a permanent home near Washington, DC. She wants move-in ready and a good commute, but he loves a project and wants to tinker endlessly on lots of land.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, November 29, 2026