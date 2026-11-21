HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs have always strived to spread light and love through their platform. Even though things can feel very uncertain, Jenny wants her followers to look on the bright side and experience the true wonder of the world.

In a new social media update, the “Fixer to Fabulous” star spread some words of encouragement.

Jenny Marrs Reminds Followers to Appreciate the Beauty Around Them

Over the past few years, many Americans have faced innumerable hardships. But no matter how dire a situation seems, Jenny Marrs wants to remind her fans that there are always beautiful things around us.

“Yes, scary things may be happening in the world but wondrous things are too,” the HGTV star captioned a new Instagram post. “Don’t miss the wonder. 🫶”

“We live in a world where leaves change colors! Magnificent! And, then! And, then, a breeze lifts them from the branch where they grew (just last year!), swirls them through the air and gently scatters them on the earth,” Marrs wrote over the video, featuring the picturesque fall landscape.

For weeks, the Marrs family has been advocating for a St. Jude child and their family. Though the situation has been undoubtedly emotionally trying, Dave and Jenny knew they wanted to help in whatever way they could.

Fans appreciated the reminder to slow down and appreciate the world around them.

“That autumn light and the leaves changing is such a good reminder to slow down and notice it. Beautifully said, Jenny,” one Instagram user replied.

Another said that they loved the beautiful nature photos and videos the Marrs family shares, and they’ve even used the screenshots for phone wallpapers.

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Returns to HGTV

Plenty of fans have missed seeing Dave and Jenny Marrs on their television screens. Thankfully, they’re in luck. The Marrs family heads back to HGTV on Tuesday, December 29, at 8 p.m.

“Did you see the announcement yesterday? We officially have an air date for Season 8: Mark your calendars for December 29th at 8/7c!!” the HGTV star captioned a recent Instagram post.

“We work all year renovating these homes and making a thousand little decisions on-and-off camera,” Jenny added. Even amid the tension and frustration they all feel at times, they’re devoted to the big vision.

“AND, YET. We have the very best team in all the land,” Jenny continued, noting just how much they all laugh and help each other.”

“We all pour our heart into each and every project and episode and we absolutely cannot wait for you all to watch the new season. Trust us, it’s going to be a good one!! 🤍” the mother of five concluded the post.

In previous interviews, Dave and Jenny have admitted their older children are no longer interested in filming. They’re respecting the kids’ privacy, so fans won’t see them onscreen as often anymore. For now, Luke and Charlotte are still excited to be part of the film crew.

Don’t miss the exciting season premiere of “Fixer to Fabulous” at 8 p.m. December 29, on HGTV.