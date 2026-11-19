Jenny Marrs finally has a reason to celebrate after a frightening few days involving her family’s pets. The HGTV star revealed that her cat Lloyd has returned home after spending several nights receiving veterinary care for a mysterious illness.

Marrs Was Finally Able to Bring Home Her Cat

Marrs shared the happy news on Thursday, Nov. 19, posting a photograph of her feline companion after bringing him home from the animal hospital.

“He’s Home!” she wrote, giving followers a welcome update after documenting the stressful situation on Instagram.

The good news came after Marrs spent much of Wednesday waiting for an update about Lloyd’s condition. Initially, she hoped a call from the veterinarian meant she could pick him up. Instead, she learned that his fever had returned and he still wasn’t eating.

“The doctor just called. I thought she was going to tell me I can come pick him up but Lloyd’s fever spiked again. He’s still not eating despite an appetite stimulate. He’ll stay another night at the animal hospital,” she explained.

Although Lloyd wasn’t ready to leave, Marrs was able to visit him during his hospitalization. She shared a tender moment from their visit, revealing that the cat kept his paw in her hand while he rested.

“Got to visit my buddy and pray over him. He slept most of the time but he kept his little paw in my hand the whole time.”

By Thursday morning, however, the situation had taken a much more encouraging turn. Marrs returned to the hospital and discovered that Lloyd’s vital signs had stabilized overnight. Even better, he had finally started eating again.

“Back in this room. Butttt… I’m here because Lloyd’s vitals leveled out overnight AND he ate! The dr feels comfortable discharging him this morning!!! I’m just waiting for them to bring him out! A miracle!!!!!”

Marrs Had Multiple Sick Animals

The update was especially welcome after several members of the Marrs family’s animal crew became sick earlier in the week.

On Monday, Nov. 16, Jenny revealed that she had returned from a trip with friends to find two of the family’s dogs, Sally and Banana, feeling unwell, according to TV Insider.

“Back home to two sick pups,” she wrote. “At the vet with Sally and Banana. Both are running a fever and lethargic.”

Sally’s condition required an overnight stay at an emergency veterinary hospital. At the time, Marrs said the family suspected possible toxicity or poisoning but had not identified anything the animals could have encountered.

The situation became more concerning when Lloyd also began showing symptoms. By Tuesday, Marrs said multiple veterinarians were trying to determine what was causing the illness.

She later reported that Sally had been allowed to return home, but the family still had no clear explanation for the symptoms affecting the animals. They were experiencing lethargy, high fevers and a lack of appetite.

Marrs also raised the possibility of a contagious disease spread by rabbits, which she said could be particularly dangerous for Lloyd, the family’s sheep and another pet, Sadie. She noted that the suspected illness could also spread to humans.

While the family has not shared a confirmed diagnosis, Lloyd’s return home marks an encouraging development after several days of uncertainty. For Marrs, seeing her beloved cat recover enough to leave the hospital was clearly a moment worth celebrating.