Figure skater Tara Lipinski hosts HGTV’s Christmas decorating series, “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown,” but is she looking to add “Dancing with the Stars” to her already long list of achievements?

Tara Lipinski Reveals She Turned Down DWTS

In an interview with Parade, Lipinski spoke about the ABC dance competition and revealed that she had previously been asked to join, but the timing was wrong. “I would so love to do it,” Lipinski said.

She continued, “I actually was asked to do it during my infertility journey. I went on a very long infertility journey towards my daughter, and during those years, it was really sad when I had to say no. But I was in the midst of going through a miscarriage and IVF treatments, and it just was something I couldn’t do. So, now that my little one’s here, I definitely would love to circle back.”

Lipinski and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, are parents to a 3-year-old girl, Georgie Winter, whom they welcomed via surrogate in 2023. Speaking of joining DWTS now, Lipinski admitted it would “be so fun.”

She added, “Especially now that I’ve done reality with The Traitors, it just feels like this is right up my alley. Traitors was so fun, but it was so psychologically hard for me. Dancing with the Stars feels like home. It’s training. It’s athletic. It’s something you can control. Whereas on The Traitors, I was like, ‘This is crazy.’ I really lost touch after a while. Johnny and I were like, ‘We’ve lost it. We’ve lost the plot. We think we live in a castle and someone’s getting murdered, and we have to protect our friendship.’ We were 100% in that reality.”

Tara Lipinski Is a Fan of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Johnny Weir competed on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 29 alongside Britt Stewart. They finished in sixth place. On Season 35, “The Traitors” star Maura Higgins is competing alongside professional dancer and fellow “The Traitors” star Mark Ballas. Lipinski told Parade she has been a fan of this season.

“I just love watching Maura on the dance floor,” Lipinski said. “She’s so hilarious. She’s so fun. I know she wanted to do this show so badly. So she’s really just living out her dream, and it’s fun to be able to root for her every week.”

Lipinski also praised ice skater Amber Glenn, who is dancing alongside Pasha Pashkov in DWTS Season 35. “I’m just so proud of her,” Lipinski said. “I’ve seen her evolve as a skater and an athlete over the last decade. We started following her at such a young age. And just seeing Amber live out her dreams, making an Olympic team and becoming an Olympian, I was so proud of her.”

While fans won’t see Lipinski on DWTS this season, she is kept busy with “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown,” where teams compete with a budget of just $500 and 48 hours to create impressive Christmas crafts. As a big fan of decor, specifically Christmas decor, Lipinski brings the right amount of enthusiasm to her hosting gig.