HGTV is taking a different approach for the 2026 “White House Christmas 2026” special. The network announced on Tuesday, November 17, that the annual celebration would be airing on Sunday, December 13.

However, unlike previous years, the “White House Christmas” will apparently go on without an official HGTV host.

“HGTV’s December slate will kick off with the popular annual special White House Christmas 2026 (Big Fish Entertainment), premiering Sunday, December 13, at 6 p.m. ET/PT,” the network shared. “HGTV will go behind the scenes at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to showcase the home’s magnificent holiday transformation. During the one-hour program, fans will get a glimpse of the massive, weeklong undertaking that spotlights spectacular trees, breathtaking decor, immersive technology, incredible gingerbread creations and much more.”

The network added, “Additional details about the 2026 White House Christmas decorations and holiday open houses will be available in December at whitehouse.gov.”

White House Christmas

Every year, the First Lady of the United States takes volunteer applications for helpers to assist with decorating the White House. This year, the application deadline was August 28 and selected volunteers were notified on October 2.

Shortly after HGTV announced its holiday special, the White House Press Pool reported that First Lady Melania Trump’s decorations would be on display as of November 20.

For the upcoming HGTV special, the network revealed, “Hundreds of volunteers from across the nation decorate the White House for Christmas in just 72 hours. HGTV documents the process in this annual event, and this year, volunteers bring the First Lady’s theme, ‘Home Is Where the Heart Is,’ to life.”

Years Past

In years past, HGTV has tapped stars like “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott and “100 Day Dream Home” star Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt to host the special.

“What an incredible honor and experience!” the Kleinschmidts shared via Instagram alongside a video of their journey. “Thank you to everyone that made this dream come true for us! The volunteers poured their love into every piece and the energy was incredible. I want to bottle this up forever🎄❤️”

In 2023, the “Celebrity IOU” stars helped decorate the White House alongside First Lady Jill Biden.

“The scale of everything is huge, so even as grownups, it looks like Christmas morning,” Jonathan said.

Drew added, “It’s like that whimsy and that fun [feeling] from when we were children during the holidays. I can feel it already.”

“White House Christmas 2023 will feature every aspect of the festive holiday displays, including the Gold Star Tree honoring fallen service members; the ground floor corridor filled with letters to Santa ready to be mailed to the North Pole; and the majestic official White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room,” the network synopsis said. “Drew and Jonathan also will get a preview of the 2023 Gingerbread White House with elements inspired by the 200th anniversary of the publication of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.’ The First Lady also will showcase a special installation in the Grand Foyer – Santa’s enchanting red sleigh and his famous reindeer suspended in midair.”