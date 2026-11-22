HGTV star Alison Victoria absolutely loves a great party. The “Sin City Rehab” star excitedly attended the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas event on November 20.

Racing fans gathered to watch Max Verstappen come in first place, conquering the reigning champion, Kimi Antonelli.

Across the city, plenty of people attended festivities to celebrate the victory. Alison Victoria donned her best racing look and excitedly posed for photographers as she arrived at an event.

Alison Victoria Looks Beautiful at the F1 Grand Prix in Vegas

“Sin City Rehab” star Alison Victoria always appreciates a chance to dress up. Across social media and her HGTV appearances, fans have seen her show up in glamor and elegance.

And of course, she always knows how to dress for a party.

“F1 Night1,” the HGTV personality captioned her latest Instagram post. Alison Victoria wore a tight red dress featuring a deep neckline, putting her cleavage on full display. The designer added a pair of tall, jet-black boots and a racing jacket.

She wore her long, brunette hair down for the occasion, giving her a fun, carefree look. Victoria’s boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, accompanied her to the event.

Getty Alison Victoria attends the PEOPLE and InStyle Drive-By Party ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Westoria at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on November 20, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Right away, fans flooded the comments to compliment her gorgeous ensemble for the evening.

“Wow! Absolutely stunning ❤️🔥🔥” one fan shared.

“🏎🏁Your dress is fabulous! 👏” another added.

Several pointed out that red was a perfect match for her complexion.

Fans Love Seeing the HGTV Star Happy & In Love

This season on “Sin City Rehab,” fans have seen Alison Victoria encounter innumerable challenges. However, they also enjoyed seeing her have a tender moment with Brandt.

After taking on significant amounts of stress, Victoria talks it out as Brandt listens.

“I want to keep going with the podcast,” the HGTV star explains as she walks along the beach, holding hands with her partner. “But I don’t love setting it up in the living room in Vegas. I don’t love booking the talent myself.”

“Well yeah, you’re doing everything,” Brandt replies. “That’s a ton of work on top of the hundred other jobs you already have. Maybe you’re putting a lot of pressure on yourself right now, do you think?”

“I don’t like the balance of it. I think I’m more stressed than I am having fun,” Alison Victora admits.

Though the situation is a little tense, it quickly takes a playful turn when Brant accuses Alison of trying to dump him. He threatens to walk off into the ocean, sending her into a fit of laughter.

The couple is happy, but marriage isn’t on the table — yet.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t need anything but a good partner, at least right now.’ So it feels really good to just be happy with being happy,” Victoria told PEOPLE recently.

New episodes of “Sin City Rehab” air each Wednesday night at 9 p.m.