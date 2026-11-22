Ben and Erin Napier are celebrating their wedding anniversary in the sweetest ways. The HGTV stars took to Instagram to mark the occasion, with Erin sharing throwback photos from their wedding.

Ben & Erin Napier Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photos

On November 22, Erin took to Instagram to share a sweet roundup of photos from her wedding day as she celebrated her anniversary with husband Ben.

“18 years since our icy cold wedding day in Oxford ✨,” she wrote in the caption.

Erin continued, “I love that our anniversary sits beside Thanksgiving because our marriage is the thing in my life I am most thankful for. Of all the men on this planet, I would choose him a million more times.”

“Happy anniversary, Big ❤️,” she added.

Ben also took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary, sharing a carousel of photos featuring his beautiful bride.

“You can scroll through these 18 35mm film photos of my wife, best friend, favorite teacher, queen of my little women, Helen’s party coordinator, Mae’s alarm clock, and the best thing that ever happened to me,” he wrote.

Ben added, “18 years of marriage! Thanks for loving me almost as much as I love you, @erinapier.”

Fans Share Sweet Words for HGTV Stars’ Anniversary

Both posts garnered plenty of fan love in the comments section.

“The best couple on TV! What America should be all about!” one fan wrote.

Another fan shared, “I love how you love each other … Happy 18th anniversary to you both!! 🥂🍾🎉❤️❤️”

“Happy Anniversary to you both. Wishing you many more happy years together,” another fan commented.

“What a beautiful bride — in LOVE with that wedding dress and hat!! @erinapier 😍😮,” one fan gushed. “I love that you would choose him again today!! Working hard together building a life you choose each day 🙌👏🔥”

“Your love touches and inspires people you’ve never met,” one follower noted. “Thanks for sharing your love and life for so many of us.”

During an October 2026 interview on the “Talk To Me: The Debra Fileta Podcast,” Erin explained why she was worried about bringing Ben home to meet her parents when they were first dating.

The couple met in 2004 while they were students at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi. She adored Ben, but wasn’t so sure her parents were going to love him.

“In high school, we didn’t have such a good relationship because I didn’t trust their counsel when I should have,” she shared. “I had some really bad influences in my life, and they were like, ‘These people are terrible for you.’ And I was like, ‘You don’t know’ … And then, it turns out they definitely did know.”

The HGTV star added, “And so, they never liked any guy I ever dated or that they ever met. And then I was just so scared for them to meet Ben.”

“I knew Ben on December 7. I brought him to meet my parents December 9,” Erin shared.

Her mom and dad “loved him immediately” she said.

“Like immediately they were like, ‘He’s very good. He’s good.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? ‘Cause he’s very like poor and also a partier,'” she said. “And they were like, ‘No, he’s wonderful.’ And I couldn’t understand what made them say that about him.”