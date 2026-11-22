Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, competed on HGTV’s “Rock the Block” Season 7, which aired in April. She competed alongside Scott McGillivray for the renovation project. But this week she updated fans on her life and how she was practicing a new skill, with a little help from her husband, former professional ice hockey defenseman Steven Oleksy.

Brooke Hogan Shows Her Ice Skating Skills

Hogan posted a video on Instagram of her ice skating alongside Olesky. She was proud of her skills and shared her thoughts in the caption. “I knew I married a pro hockey player. He didn’t know he married an amateur figure skater,” she wrote. “I haven’t been on the ice in decades, but I left off at Freestyle2. Going back on the ice makes me want to start taking lessons again and get my “edge” back. Really cool to share a skill with someone even though I’m way better on the ice than he is. (THATS A JOKE) It’s almost like we were meant to be right?”

Fans flooded the post with their thoughts, praising Hogan. “This is the best thing I’ve seen today,” a comment reads. “STILL GOT IT, QUEEN!” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “This is everything hahaha!” “So beautiful and so happy for you!!” “@stevenoleksy this is impressive! my wife thought you guys were a skating pair at DSC,” and “Girl let’s get you back on the ice. I would be honored to get you back to where you were and beyond! Love that you were a skater and you’re coming back to something you love & you get to share that with your husband!”

Brooke Hogan Reflects on ‘Rock the Block’ Experience

Hogan and McGillivray did a great job on “Rock the Block,” but they weren’t victorious, and the winner’s title went to Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner. After the finale aired in May, Hogan took to Instagram to celebrate her partner and the experience of working alongside him.

“So, that made me re-cry, all over again. I was blubbering in the house,” she said. “Of course, I knew who won because we filmed it long before it aired. But to re-live it was just, not heartbreaking, but I just don’t know how to even explain how much that experience meant to me.”

She also took time to show appreciation for her husband. “[He] watched our kids for two straight months while we filmed. We brought our cats out there. I’d get home, and we’d be right back with the babies. We didn’t have any babysitters,” she said. “Steve literally mom-dadded the whole time I was there on set, every single day.”

In the caption, she wrote, “I won something no appraiser can put a value on. So thankful.” Fans reacted to Hogan’s post. “You were robbed!!!!” a fan wrote, suggesting that she should have won the season. “(heart) You guys were the Best!!” Ty Pennington wrote.

Other reactions include, “Loved your designs!! You and Scott should have won,” “I loved seeing you on this show!! You need your own hgtv show!” and “You are amazing Brooke. I loved you and Scott together. I was worried at first and then half an hour into the first half hour, you both had won me over!!!”