Drew Scott doesn’t need a sprawling mansion or luxurious amenities to have his dream home. For the “Property Brothers” star, the most important thing is having his family close by.

The HGTV personality, 48, opened up about his priorities during an appearance at A Sense of Home’s annual “Legacy of Home” Gala at Radford Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 12. He attended the event alongside his parents, James and Joanne, and spoke with PEOPLE about what makes a house feel like home.

Scott Revealed Family Is the Most Important Thing to Him

“My dream home is just family,” Scott said. “Parents here with my wife, kids, wherever my family is, that’s my dream. That’s all I need.”

The sentiment reflects how much his perspective has shifted since becoming a father. Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are parents to two young children: son Parker, born in 2022, and daughter Piper, who arrived in 2024.

The couple first met at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010 and eventually tied the knot in May 2018. Their outdoor wedding in Italy was a whimsical celebration, but their biggest adventure together has been building a family.

Scott has previously discussed how becoming a dad has changed the way he approaches his career. In a conversation about parenting, he explained that he doesn’t want to be someone who spends most of his time working while missing important moments at home.

Scott Believes It’s Important to Make Time for Family

“I don’t want to be the dad who’s off filming and works all the time. The traditional stereotypes are of no interest to me. Linda and I both want to be impactful in our child’s growth,” he said.

He also believes there isn’t one definition of being a good parent. Instead, he emphasized the importance of showing children love and making an effort to be present in their lives.

“There’s no perfect parent or perfect dad, and families look different for everyone,” Scott explained. “As long as you’re someone who’s giving your all, giving a lot of love, showing love, and encouraging your kids to be kind, you’re doing the job.”

Fatherhood has also changed how he thinks about balancing his professional responsibilities with his personal life. Scott said the shift in priorities is significant, describing it as something that completely changes a person’s perspective.

“How could it not? It eclipses the moon!” he said.

Having his brother and fellow “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott as a parenting role model has also been helpful. Jonathan is already raising his children, Elsie and Charlie, and Drew said watching how his brother makes time for family has encouraged him to establish similar boundaries.

He recalled how Jonathan sometimes turns down work commitments to make sure he is home for dinner with his children. Drew said having his brother in the same stage of life gives him someone who understands the challenges of balancing work and parenting.

For Drew, the goal is simple: to make sure his children know they come first. And when it comes to imagining his perfect home, he doesn’t need to look any further than the people waiting for him there.