Turkey Day has always been huge for football fans. It’s a tradition to have games airing throughout Thanksgiving Day itself, but the tradition has grown considerably over the years. It’s no longer just on Thanksgiving Day. Now there are five 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Games being played throughout the week.

Yes, five! Of course, the main bulk will air on Thursday, and each of the networks will get a turn to air. The other two games air either side of the big day.

When Are the 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Games?

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Karl Brooks #94 of the Green Bay Packers sacks Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The first game will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with the Green Bay Packers visiting the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Then on Thursday, Nov. 26, the Chicago Bears will head to Detroit to play against the Lions at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The Philadelphia Eagles will head to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys, with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading north to play the Buffalo Bills, with the game starting at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT, feeling like a normal Thursday Night Football event.

Make sure you tune in on Friday, Nov. 27 for the final game of the holiday period. The Denver Broncos will head out to Pittsburgh to takeon theSteelers, wrapping everything up with a 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT Black Friday kickoff.

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws as Joey Bosa #97 and Greg Rousseau #50 of the Buffalo Bills defend during the third quarter in the game at Highmark Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The networks all get a chance to air the games, with Netflix being the home of the Thanksgiving Eve game. Coverage will start on the streaming giant at 6 p.m. ET, building up to the game two hours later.

Throughout Thanksgiving Day, you’ll need access to regular broadcast networks. CBS gets the first game, with coverage also airing on Paramount+. Then the Eagles-Cowboys game will air on FOX, with FOX One and Tubi being the streaming spots. NBC gets the final game, streaming it on Peacock as well.

As for Friday’s game, you’ll need Prime Video. Coverage is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET on Black Friday.

Who Will Perform at the 2026 Thanksgiving NFL Games?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Javonte Williams #33 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As usual, there are halftime shows set for the biggest of the games. Only four of the games will have major musical acts, with three of them taking place on Thanksgiving Day itself.

Wu-Tang Clan will headline the Bears-Lions matchup, and “Off Campus” star Antonio Cipriano is scheduled to sing the national anthem. Miranda Lambert will headline the halftime show in Dallas for the 30th annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, and then Goo Goo Dolls will headline the Chiefs-Bills game.

The fourth performance? That’s happening on Wednesday, Nov. 25. U2 will headline the Packers-Rams game, marking the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve halftime show. The singers of the national anthem for all but the Bears-Lions game haven’t been announced.

While Taylor Swift is expected to appear during the Chiefs game, there is no expectation for her to perform. She attends the game to support her husband, Travis Kelce.