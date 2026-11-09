‘The Gilded Age’ Star Louisa Jacobson Was ‘Very Frustrated’ by Season 4’s Major Marian Twist

“The Gilded Age” star Louisa Jacobson admits she was initially frustrated by Marian Brook’s storyline in season 4, particularly after reading what happens following her character’s night with Larry Russell.

Jacobson, who has portrayed Marian since the HBO drama premiered in 2022, told People that she experienced several emotions while reading the scripts for the new season, which premiered November 1.

The actress, 35, was excited to see Marian enjoying herself and embracing a different side of life. However, her reaction changed when she discovered what happened the following morning.

“I think when I first got the first couple of episodes, I was feeling a lot at once. I was so overjoyed to see her have this downtown moment, and I was just getting so excited with all the ways that could … how I could do it,” Jacobson said.

“And just the release of finally feeling Marian’s release, and Marian’s joy, and her letting go and letting her hair down, literally.”

But Jacobson described reading the next day’s events as “very tragic.”

“It made me very frustrated at first, but then I really welcomed the challenge of conveying the stakes,” she explained.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “The Gilded Age” season 4, episode 1

Louisa Jacobson Explains Why Marian’s Night With Larry Takes a Difficult Turn

In the season 4 premiere, Marian reunites with Larry Russell, played by Harry Richardson, while dancing downtown with Oscar and Enid Van Rhijn.

After sharing a dance, Larry offers Marian a ride home in his carriage.

When a storm interrupts their journey, the two take shelter at a hotel and book separate rooms.

Larry later visits Marian’s room, and they spend the night together.

The following morning, Marian panics and leaves the hotel.

She eventually confides in Peggy Scott, played by Denée Benton, admitting she “made a mistake” that “wasn’t appropriate.”

Peggy tells Marian that she is being “too hard” on herself.

Jacobson said she had to consider the social expectations placed on women during the period when portraying Marian’s reaction.

“It was almost like I was honored to be responsible for placing us in the 19th century when Victorian ideals of morality and purity were very, very strong and strict, specifically with women,” she said.

“Premarital sex was the biggest cardinal sin, and it could ruin your life, both externally if people found out and internally, because there’s internalized shame there from decades and decades of history.”

‘The Gilded Age’ Star Says Marian Faces Consequences Larry Doesn’t Understand

Jacobson acknowledged that modern audiences might have difficulty understanding why Marian reacts so strongly to spending the night with Larry.

“I knew that maybe it would be difficult for an audience to understand because he’s so sweet, why is it such a big deal? But that’s just my job. I have to lean in, and I did and I’m proud of it,” she said.

The actress also discussed how differently the situation affects Marian and Larry.

She explained that Marian feels alone because she recognizes the potential consequences of their actions while Larry does not face the same risks.

“Women had no concept of sex, no education around their sexuality. Premarital sex, forget it,” Jacobson said.

“And just to play with the complexity of something that probably was the greatest night of her life is something that is actually so bad is a very confusing thing to grapple with as a person.”

Richardson, 33, also addressed Larry’s perspective on the situation.

The actor said Larry is learning about the consequences Marian faces as the storyline progresses.

“I think his intentions were a lot more than having a dalliance that day with an ex. It was like, he really wants to be with her,” Richardson said.

“He didn’t realize that that was a big miscalculation on his part. And that just showed how ignorant he was and how much he didn’t understand yet about what her experience was at the time.”

What Else Happens in ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4?

Marian and Larry aren’t the only characters facing challenges in the HBO drama’s fourth season.

According to HBO’s official synopsis, Bertha Russell, played by Carrie Coon, has “changed society at a cost,” leaving her family to deal with the consequences.

Meanwhile, Agnes van Rhijn, portrayed by Christine Baranski, “seizes an opportunity to regain her position.”

Peggy also faces challenges as she works to gain acceptance from her future in-laws.

The ensemble cast includes Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Jordan Donica, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jessica Frances Dukes and Amy Forsyth.

“The Gilded Age” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streams on HBO Max.