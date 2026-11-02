Shantel VanSanten Will Return to ‘FBI’ — Get the Details

When “FBI: Most Wanted” came to an end on CBS, there was one character who could always come back into the universe with ease. Shantel VanSanten’s Nina’s connection to John Boyd’s Stuart Scola on “FBI” was always going to be the easy in.

Sure enough, during “FBI” Season 8, VanSanten returned for an episode, leading to the epic wedding that fans have been waiting for. It was only a matter of time before everyone would get to see her again. However, one thing that “FBI” has always done is make sure the Nina cameos are worthwhile and have a story that brings the two agents together.

When Will Shantel VanSanten Return to ‘FBI’?

CBS “Confetti” – When an undercover operation being led by Special Agent Nina Chase (guest star Shantel VanSanten) goes sideways, the team works together to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding. The aftermath leads Nina and Scola to realize they are ready to tie the knot, on FBI, Monday, Feb. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Pictured (L-R): Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

According to Matt’s Inside Line, the former “FBI: Most Wanted” star will appear in the Monday, Nov. 16 episode. Titled “Posterity,” the team will investigate the murder of an influencer. That influencer has captured video of someone on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, and it makes sense to team up with a team from the fugitive task force.

This could allow for some mentions of the current members of the team. At the end of “FBI: Most Wanted,” Sheryl Barnes took over the running of the team, and all but Remi Scott, who retired, stuck in New York to work on the team under Barnes’ leadership.

However, Nina’s inclusions are usually for the personal growth of Scola’s arc. It’s likely that this episode will allow the two to show us more insight into the way they navigate married life as agents constantly in danger.

What to Expect on the Next Episode of ‘FBI’ Season 9

CBS “Atonement” — CBS Original Series FBI, scheduled to air on Monday, November 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Juliana Aidén Martinez as Eva Ramos and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Before VanSanten’s return, there is another episode that could help to set up the personal story in the upcoming episode. On “FBI” Season 9 Episode 5, the team will need to track down eight female convicts who escape a prison transport van when it is attacked.

However, it’s the part of the synopsis that tells us “Scola grapples with a big life change,” and that’s a much-debated topic. Does it mean that he and Nina are facing marital problems already? That’s not something anyone will want to see, especially since Nina is now only a guest star despite being a more prominent member of the team throughout “FBI” Season 5 before starring on “FBI: Most Wanted” for two seasons.

It is rather telling that one of the photos from “FBI” Season 9 Episode 7 shows Nina without her wedding ring. Now, this could just be a work-related decision, as jewelry can get caught, and it also highlights her personal relationship when she’s on a task tracking down dangerous criminals.

In an interview with Give Me My Remote, “FBI” showrunner Mike Weiss explained that the complications come from Nina getting her dream job: running her own Fugitive Task Force. This puts extra pressure on the couple, and it’s something that is sure to be discussed during the hour Nina appears. It’s not going to be an easy fix, though, with Weiss promising it to be a storyline that comes up throughout the season.