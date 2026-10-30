Beloved Show Canceled After 20 Seasons

The “Criminal Minds” franchise, which has aired under the subtitle “Evolution,” will end with its upcoming 20th season, the fifth for the Paramount+ revival series. This marks the first cancellation under the Paramount/Skydance merger.

Deadline reported that “Criminal Minds: Evolution” was canceled on October 30, noting that the show not moving forward had been a recent development.

The cast includes Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and newcomer RJ Hatanaka, as well as Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

This article is being updated.

The ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Showrunner Has Released a Statement

Getty Kirsten Vangsness (L) and Joe Mantegna

Following the news of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” coming to an end with its upcoming season, the showrunner, Erica Messer, released a statement to Variety.

“It’s hard to put into words what ‘Criminal Minds’ has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five,” she began.

“While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I’m filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors, and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept ‘Criminal Minds’ going for two decades,” she added.

“We’re looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we’ve all built together.”

Messer also executive produces the show alongside Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, Stacey Hardt, and Mark Gordon.

Joe Mantegna Previously Discussed His Hopes For Season 20

Getty Joe Mantegna

While promoting season 19 of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” Mantegna was interviewed by TV Insider, which asked about his hopes for season 20, especially regarding his character’s storyline with Voit.

‘We’ll see. I don’t know. I mean, the point is I have to say, some actors like to know the storylines past, present, and future, and they really want and need all that information,” he began.

According to him, “I never have. I always live in the present. I always feel that what’s going to happen is something that is not necessarily information I need. That’s why I’ve never been to a fortune teller because I don’t want to know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

After that, the reporter congratulated him on the show’s renewal. “I tell you what I would like to do with Rossi is to maybe wind up in a romantic relationship that has some legs,” he shared. “I mean, we finally get something going with Krystall [Gail O’Grady] and then, hello.”

From there, he continued discussing how he’d like for his character to have a more serious romantic life.

“So maybe down the line, maybe there is that certain someone that will, not saying that they have to get married again or do whatever, but I don’t know. But for right now, I think it helps justify some of Rossi’s kind of edginess that we see,” he added.

It’s currently unknown when “Criminal Minds: Evolution” will return for its 20th and final season.