What’s New on TV This Week? The Biggest Premieres for October 26-November 1, 2026

Ready for another week of TV premieres? Yep, this lineup has a lot to add to the watchlist, from a celebrity competition inspired by mob movies to a documentary about the late Matthew Perry and several international thrillers. Honestly, if you’ve been waiting for something different to watch, this week’s releases offer plenty of variety across Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

Let’s be real, some of these shows sound like they’ll have viewers talking long after the credits roll. It seems like streaming services are bringing out a little bit of everything, including reality TV betrayals, dark mysteries, and stories based on real events. Here’s what to watch from October 26 through November 1, 2026.

‘The Mob’ Puts Celebrities in a Game of Betrayal

Forget the usual reality TV competition. “The Mob” is bringing celebrity contestants into an Italian villa for a game inspired by mob movies, where money, loyalty, and elimination are all part of the experience. Hosted by Parker Posey, the new series comes from the team behind “The Traitors,” making it one to watch for fans who enjoy a little deception with their reality TV.

According to Hulu, twelve celebrities move into an Italian villa and complete mob movie-inspired challenges. Each episode, one person is chosen as the “Don,” gaining complete control over who earns money, who stays, and who gets “whacked” (a.k.a. eliminated). The contestants must decide whether to stay loyal to the family or turn on the Don and overthrow them.

Yep, that sounds like a recipe for some messy alliances! Season 1 features:

“The Mob” hits Hulu at 3:00am ET on Monday, October 26, 2026.

‘Minimum Wage’ Turns Pizza Shop Chaos Into Comedy

Anyone who’s worked a service-industry job knows that dealing with customers, keeping up with school, and making ends meet can be a lot. “Minimum Wage” turns those struggles into a comedy series about teens trying to keep a local pizza shop running while juggling their lives outside work.

Based on the viral American High Shorts vertical series of the same name, the new show will deliver the original’s signature rapid-fire, short-form rhythm and comedy style, per Netflix. The first 14 episodes arrive Monday, with another 14 coming later.

The cast includes Aidan Micho, Grace Reiter, Hyde Healy, Julia Dicesare, Luke Burke, Ryan Micho, and Tommy Armstrong. Honestly, between a manic boss, low pay, and the chaos of working while trying to finish school, these teens have plenty of material for a comedy.

“Minimum Wage” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET on Monday, October 26, 2026.

‘The One About Matthew Perry’ Shares a More Personal Story

Matthew Perry remains beloved by fans around the world for his work as Chandler Bing on “Friends.” Now, Netflix is taking a closer look at the actor’s life with “The One About Matthew Perry,” a three-part documentary miniseries featuring never-before-heard testimonies from his sister, Mia Perry Bowick, and his lifelong best friends.

According to Netflix, the series also features unreleased photos and videos from the Perry family’s private archive. It traces his journey from rising comedic star to the man the world still loves as their favorite “friend.”

For longtime fans, this could be an emotional watch, especially with personal stories and previously unreleased archival material included. The documentary offers an opportunity to look beyond Perry’s beloved sitcom character and learn more about the person behind a role that became part of television history.

“The One About Matthew Perry” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

‘Everybody Hates’ Examines Sports’ Most Polarizing Stars

Sports stars can inspire fierce loyalty, but they can also become some of the most polarizing figures in the public eye. VICE’s six-episode documentary series “Everybody Hates” explores that divide, with each episode profiling a different athlete.

According to Variety, this series “goes behind the scenes on polarizing figures in the sports world, with each episode profiling a different athlete” and asks the question, “How did they become the people millions love, millions hate, and almost everyone has an opinion about?”

The featured athletes include Jake Paul, Aaron Rodgers, Caitlin Clark, Michael Vick, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Floyd Mayweather Jr.. Yep, that’s a lineup guaranteed to bring very different fan perspectives into the conversation.

“Everybody Hates” airs on VICE at 9:00pm ET on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

‘Balaraw: Blood Island’ Uncovers Dark Family Secrets

Netflix is adding a Filipino horror-mystery series to its global lineup with “Balaraw: Blood Island.” The story follows Sabina as she investigates a mysterious clue that leads her to an uncharted island, where her own family’s secrets begin to surface years after her mother disappeared.

Per IMDb:

“Years after her mother vanished, Sabina follows a mysterious clue to an uncharted island, where she confronts hidden dark secrets within her own family.”

The series stars Janine Gutierrez, Agot Isidro, Charlie Dizon, Ronnie Lazaro, and Onyl Torres. Let’s be real, an uncharted island, a missing mother, and family secrets are a pretty compelling combination for a horror mystery. Viewers looking for an international series with a darker edge may want to give this one a look.

“Balaraw: Blood Island” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

‘The Traitor Within’ Revisits a Dark Chapter of WWII

Originally titled “Rinnan,” four-part miniseries, “The Traitor Within,” explores a dark chapter of Norwegian history through the story of Henry Rinnan, the notorious Norwegian Nazi collaborator during World War II.

According to Variety, it is “based on the true story of Norway’s most notorious Nazi collaborator – and the man who was ordered to kill him – it sees two young men attempt to join the resistance in Nazi occupied Norway. Standing at the crossroads of history, their choices send them down radically different paths.”

For viewers interested in historical dramas based on real events, this miniseries explores resistance, collaboration, and the choices people face during wartime.

“The Traitor Within” hits Prime Video at 3:00am ET on Friday, October 30, 2026.

‘Nocturne’ Brings a Serial Killer to Small-Town Pennsylvania

Liev Schreiber, Stephen Graham, and Zazie Beetz star in “Nocturne,” a crime thriller coming to streaming this week.

The Apple TV+ press release describes the show as follows:

“an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, move to a small town in western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But, as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer,”

With a serial killer threatening both the town and the detective’s family, this new thriller promises a darker change of pace for Friday’s lineup. Honestly, moving somewhere quieter sounds great until danger follows you home.

“Nocturne” hits Apple TV+ at 3:00am ET on Friday, October 30, 2026.

‘Dead-End Job’ Offers a Very Strange Employment Deal

A job offering 50 times the minimum hourly wage sounds almost too good to be true, right? In Netflix’s Korean mystery-horror-fantasy series “Dead-End Job,” one young man discovers that an unusually generous employment opportunity comes with a very strange catch.

According to Netflix, this Korean mystery-horror-fantasy series tells the story of a young man who “is drawn to a strange flyer advertising a high-paying part-time job — and ends up at the mysterious Spider Staffing Agency, where the pay starts at 50 times the minimum hourly wage and there’s just one rule: never reveal what happens on the job.”

The series stars Lee Jae-wook, Kim Min-ha, Go Min-si, and Lee Hee-joon. Yep, that one rule is enough to raise a whole lot of questions! If you’re in the mood for a show that mixes mystery, horror, and fantasy, this could be an interesting addition to your watchlist.

“Dead-End Job” hits Netflix at 3:00am ET on Friday, October 30, 2026.

‘A Couple of Lies’ Turns a Sicilian Getaway Toxic

A vacation in Sicily sounds like a dream, but “A Couple of Lies” is about to make that getaway considerably more complicated. Originally titled “BYTET,” this Swedish series is based on a crime novel of the same name by Stefan Ahnhem and is finally coming to the United States.

Per Netflix, Helene and Carl trade their home in Stockholm’s archipelago for a villa in Sicily with Scarlett and Adam, a couple they have never met. The peaceful vacation turns toxic as surveillance, manipulation, and dark secrets come to light.

The series stars Frida Gustavsson, Fares Fares, Emma Appleton, and Jakob Oftebro. It seems like sharing a vacation home with strangers might not be the relaxing escape Helene and Carl had in mind. With secrets and manipulation at the center of the story, this could be a good pick for fans of international crime thrillers.

“A Couple of Lies” hits Netflix at 4:00am ET at 3:00am ET on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Which New Shows Should You Add to Your Watchlist?

This week’s premieres bring a packed lineup, from the celebrity backstabbing of “The Mob” to a personal look at and a string of international mystery and horror releases. There’s also a new comedy with “Minimum Wage” and a sports documentary series ready to explore why some athletes inspire such strong reactions.

Let’s be real, there’s no shortage of choices here. Whether you’re after reality TV drama, a chilling mystery, or a true story that offers a different perspective on history, this week’s premieres give you plenty to consider. Honestly, the hardest part may be deciding which one to start with.