Samuel L. Jackson Is ‘Frisco King’ In Explosive First Look At Upcoming ‘Tulsa King’ Spinoff

There’s another new show set to enter the ever-expanding Taylor Sheridan television universe — and it’s a spinoff of an established hit.

An offshoot of Sylvester Stallone‘s “Tulsa King,” viewers will soon be introduced to Samuel L. Jackson‘s “Frisco King.”

Meet ‘Frisco King’

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On Wednesday, October 15, Paramount+ dropped the first trailer for the upcoming series, about a New Orleans gangster who plies his trade in the small town of Frisco, Texas.

“Frisco has a new king, and he’s got more swagger and hustle than this Texas suburb is ready for,” declares the new series’ logline.

“Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson reclaims the role of Russell Lee Washington Jr. in Frisco King, the highly anticipated original series from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, expanding the Tulsa King universe,” the logline continues.

“His reign begins December 18 with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday, exclusively on Paramount+. Written by Taylor Sheridan, ‘Frisco King’ follows seasoned New Orleans gangster Lee Washington as he lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler’s playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia,” the logline adds. “Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But, every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead. Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived.”

In addition to Jackson, the series stars Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate and Savanna Gann, with a special appearance by Stallone, who’ll be reprising his “Tulsa King” role of Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

Formerly ‘NOLA King’

Paramount

When the series was originally announced, it had a different title and a different locale: “NOLA King,” which would have followed Jackson’s character in the streets of New Orleans.

Viewers of “Tulsa King” first met Jackson’s Lee Washington in a “backdoor pilot” episode, introducing the character while revealing he and Dwight became friends behind bars while serving their respective prison sentences.

In the original premise, “Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned 45 years prior, to rekindle his relationship with his family, friends, and to take control of the city he left behind.”

However, Sheridan — who shoots most of his shows in Texas, where he also lives — eventually decided to pass on New Orleans, instead opting to set the series in Frisco. Along with the title change came the added bonus that Sheridan himself would be writing the scripts for the first eight episodes of the series’ debut season.

“We are honored to have Taylor Sheridan write the first season of ‘Frisco King’ and bring to life Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic character,” Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios, said in a statement. “Having him pen all episodes of the season with his singular voice will be a treat for fans of ‘Tulsa King’ and audiences around the world.”

“Frisco King” begins what promises to be a very successful run on December 14, streaming on Paramount+.