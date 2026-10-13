80-Year-Old Sylvester Stallone Reveals Hilarious Reason He ‘Can’t Retire’

With the fourth season of “Tulsa King” arriving later this week — and a fifth on the way next year — Sylvester Stallone is as busy as ever at the ripe old age of 80.

Appearing on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” the “Rocky” icon confirmed he had no intention of slowing down to contemplate retirement — and shared a reason that should be relatable to any father of a daughter.

Stallone ‘Can’t Retire’

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During his conversation with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Stallone discussed his daughter, Sophia, and her impending wedding.

As Stallone joked, hes “gonna pony up” for the nuptials.

“Oh, man, it’s almost embarrassing to say — but I can’t retire,” Sylvester he admitted, with the studio audience erupting in laughtyer.

“I can’t retire,” he reiterated, and then added, “I’m serious!”

A Sweet Proposal

Back in August, the eldest of Stallone’s three daughters took to Instagram to reveal that boyfriend Michael Sheehan had popped the question.

During his TV appearance, Stallone described his future son-in-law as “a great guy,” revealing he made the old-school move of asking for Stallone’s blessing before proposing.

“He actually asked for her hand,” Stallone recalled, to which Ripa blurted out, “He must have been terrified!”

Consuelos then paraphrased a famous “Rocky” quote, taken from when the boxer asks Adrian (Talia Shire) to marry him by mumbling, “I was wonderin’ if, uh, you wouldn’t mind marryin’ me very much.”

Quipped Consuelos, “Did he say to you, ‘I wanna know if you wouldn’t mind if I married your daughter so much?’”

“I won’t leave no hair in the sink,” Sylvester jokingly retorted, another line Rocky utters to Adrian.

Stallone went on to credit Sheehan for being “very confident” before popping the question. “I went, ‘Wow, good luck, pal,’” Stallone joked. “But my wife had to be there to be referee.”

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During a recent appearance on NBC’s “Today,” Stallone referenced Sheehan’s proposal to his daughter.

“It was like something out of a legend, I guess. He faked it until he made it,” Stallone added.

“We were in the other room and he came in and he goes, ‘I’d like to have your daughter’s hand in marriage.’ I said, ‘Is this happening? Is this like a prank kind of a thing?’ You’ll see,” he added.

That said, Stallone’s other daughter, Sistine, admitted that it could be a nerve-racking experience introducing boyfriends to their action-hero father.

“It’s very difficult,” Sistine told “Today” back in a 2023 interview. “He’s quite intimidating to most, and most of the time when they come over to meet the parents, they don’t necessarily return, simply because he’s just so scary.”

She added. “He’s so cinematic in the most unnecessary reasons. And let me tell you, this kid jumps in the car, went down the driveway, never saw him again,” she added.

In his recent appearance on “Today,” Stallone concurred. “I had a bad habit of that,” he admitted. “Just like appearing in the window at like 2 in the morning.”